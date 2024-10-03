Virat Kohli flaunts his Bengali language skills as Mehidy Hasan gifts him a bat; Rohit Sharma shares special message

Virat Kohli showed his class in the Kanpur Test both on and off the field when he shared a heartwarming moment with Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. After the conclusion of the second Test match in Kanpur, Kohli graciously accepted a bat gifted by Miraz, and his response in Bengali won over the fans. Mehidy Hasan gifts his bats to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma(X)

“Khoob bhalo achi (it's very good),” said Kohli with a smile, referring to the bat manufactured by Miraz's company. He added, “Wish you all the best. Keep doing the good work.”

Miraz also gifted a bat to Indian captain Rohit Sharma; the Bangladesh all-rounder, along with a few friends, founded his own bat company and gifted bats to the two Indian stalwarts.

Watch Kohli and Rohit's message for Mehidy:

India secured a comprehensive 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh, solidifying their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Despite rain washing out two days of play in Kanpur, India sealed a seven-wicket win following their resounding 280-run victory in Chennai.

While Rohit Sharma had a poor outing with the bat – he scored 42 runs across four innings in the series – the captain's aggressive approach during his 23-run knock off just 11 balls in the Kanpur Test was applauded by fans and experts alike.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, had low scores in the first Test, too, but improved on his performances in Kanpur. He scored a quickfire 47 off just 35 deliveries in the first innings, and remained unbeaten on 29 to guide India to a dominant seven-wicket win, thus helping the side clinch a 2-0 series sweep.

Looking ahead, India will now shift focus to the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh before hosting New Zealand for a crucial Test series. Rohit and Kohli, both retired from the T20Is, will go on a short break before returning for the Tests. They will have another break after the series against New Zealand before returning to begin preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, which features five Test matches.