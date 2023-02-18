Watch: Virat Kohli furious, Indian dressing room livid after umpires' debatable call sparks controversy in 2nd Test

Virat Kohli looked to be in complete control against the Australian spinners on Day 2 of the second Test in Delhi. He pushed forward to smother Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy's spin, and used his lovely wrists to work them towards the on-side. He was quick to rock back on the back foot, and was equally good when the bounce stayed low as he was watching the ball very closely. In all, he looked set for a big one and India needed one of those Kohli innings too after losing their top five for not too many.

It required a pretty decent delivery from debutant Matthew Kuhnemann and a close, debatable call from both the on-field umpire and the third umpire to bring a premature end to Kohli's innings for 44 in the second session on Saturday.

It was the third delivery of the 45th over of the Indian innings. Kohli just failed to get his pads away from the line of the ball and Kunhemann hit him on the pads or did he? Umpire Nitin Menon had no hesitation in the mind that it was pad first and that it would have also gone on to hit the stumps.

Kohli was quick to ask for a review, perhaps for two reasons - 1) He thought he had got some bat on it and 2) The ball was going down.

Third umpire Richard Illingworth took a long time to decide whether it was pad first or bat. The crucial point to be considered is the fact that he had to have conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's decision, which he clearly didn't have. It appeared that the ball hit the inside edge of Kohli's bat and his front pad at the same time.

Ball tracking showed the ball would have just clipped the leg stump so it was the umpire's call and Illingworth asked Menon to stay with his decision of out.

Needless to say, Kohli was not happy at all. He expected the debatable call to go his way but it didn't. The former India captain was furious while walking back. The Indian dressing room also didn't seem happy with the decision.

Kohli, in fact, was seen checking out the replays and expressing more displeasure after returning to the dressing room.

The experts also agreed that it was a debatable call and perhaps should have gone in the batter's favour. Mark Waugh said, “Nine out of 10 times you would give that not out.”

The Australians had no complaints though. Kunhemann got his maiden wicket and that too of Kohli. Interestingly, Kohli was out to another debutant Todd Murphy in the first Test in Nagpur.

