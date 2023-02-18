Home / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rohit to lead IND's charge on Day 2, eyes on Kohli in big homecoming
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rohit to lead IND's charge on Day 2, eyes on Kohli in big homecoming

Updated on Feb 18, 2023 08:38 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will resume batting for India on Day 2 of the ongoing India vs Australia Test in New Delhi. Catch the live score and all the latest updates:

HT Sports Desk, New Delhi
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Trailing by 242 runs, India posted 21/0 at Stumps against Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test match, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) will resume batting for the hosts on Day 2 and will seek a strong start. Australia were bowled out for 263 runs, with Peter Handscomb slamming an unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 142 balls, packed with nine fours. Usman Khawaja also slammed 81 runs off 125 deliveries, including 12 fours and a six. Mohammed Shami bagged four wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets respectively. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 18, 2023 08:36 AM IST

    India vs Australia LIVE score: Rohit Sharma DRS moment

    India captain Rohit Sharma was given out by umpire towards the closing stages of the play. However, the skipper was confident, there was no bat or gloves involved and went for the DRS straightaway. 

    TV replay ensured Rohit remains at the crease.

  • Feb 18, 2023 08:23 AM IST

    India vs Australia LIVE score: Shami firing shots 

    All out toh har jagah hi kia hai. Pahle bhi kia tha. Age bhi karenge. India mein all out hona hi hai, hum nahi karenge toh spinners kar denge.” (We've bowled out the opposition everywhere. We will do it again in the future. If not the pacers, the spinners will bowl the opposition out.)" - Mohammed Shami at the press conference after play on Day 1

  • Feb 18, 2023 08:11 AM IST

    India vs Australia LIVE score: Go Virat Go!

    Virat Kohli is in red hot form in white-ball cricket, however, he has failed to replicate the same in red-ball format. The former India captain has not notched a single half-century in his previous 10 innings, played in the sub-continent and managed just 174 runs. 

    However, with this being his big homecoming, Kohli will surely look to pile some big numbers here.

  • Feb 18, 2023 07:54 AM IST

    India vs Australia LIVE score: Eyes on KL Rahul

    KL Rahul failed to do much in the first Test in Nagpur and will hope to get some big numbers this time around. His inclusion has seen in-form batter Shubman Gill being rested, which has not gone well both with the fans and a few experts.

  • Feb 18, 2023 07:44 AM IST

    India vs Australia LIVE score: Can Rohit make it two in a row?

    Rohit Sharma heads into the encounter on the back of a powerful 120 in Nagpur Test. The skipper is currently batting on 13 and both fans and Rohit will hope to notch a second ton in as many matches.

  • Feb 18, 2023 07:38 AM IST

    India vs Australia LIVE score: Will Australia's decision backfire?

    Australia have fielded just one pacer in the form of their skipper Pat Cummins, and have mostly relied on their spinners. Now with Shami emerging as India's leading wicket-taker, it'll be interesting to see how Cummins uses himself.

  • Feb 18, 2023 07:30 AM IST

    India vs Australia LIVE score: What happened on Day 1

    Australia won the toss and opted to bat. Despite the steady start, the tourists could only manage 263 runs on the board. Three Australian batters Steve Smith, Alex Carey, and Todd Murphy were dismissed for 0. 

    In a track, which was expected to assist the spinners, Mohammed Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker from the Indian camp, scalping four wickets, while Ashwin and Jadeja picked three wickets each.

  • Feb 17, 2023 01:55 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    After suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of hosts India in the series opener, Pat Cummins and Co. will hope to bounce back by winning the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Can Cummins and Co. spoil Virat Kohli's homecoming? 

