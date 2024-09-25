Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant turn heads as India trio spotted taking buggy ride together at Delhi airport

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were seen together at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh. The trio shared a buggy, with Gambhir and Kohli engrossed in conversation, while Pant listened closely as they made their way to catch a flight to Kanpur. Gautam Gambhir (L), Virat Kohli (C), and Rishabh Pant taking a buggy ride(X)

Gambhir and Kohli share a long history, dating back to the time they played together for Delhi's Ranji team. Throughout the past years, they engaged in multiple heated exchanges during the Indian Premier League but continued to share a healthy off-the-field relationship. Months after Gambhir's arrival as India's head coach, the duo also appeared in a BCCI special feature, where they reminisced about their time together and delved into other aspects of their respective careers.

Watch the trio taking a buggy ride:

Pant, too, plays state cricket for Delhi and only made his comeback to the Test team last week in the first match of the series against Bangladesh. The young wicketkeeper-batter was also seen in another video with the duo as the three arrived at the Delhi airport on Tuesday.

Pant marked his return to Test cricket in emphatic fashion, smashing a 109-run knock in the second innings against Bangladesh. His uncharacteristically patient approach at the start of the knock put pressure on the Bangladesh bowlers. Earlier in the match, he had provided a glimpse of his form with a quickfire 39 off 52 deliveries in the first innings, though his promising start was cut short by the in-form Hasan Mahmud.

Kohli's poor outing

Virat Kohli, however, endured a disappointing outing in Chennai, managing only 6 and 17 in the two innings. His struggles continued as he fell prey to Bangladesh's pace and spin duo. In the first innings, Mahmud rattled Kohli with his seam movement, bringing back the criticism over the batter's knack of playing deliveries wide outside the off-stump.

In the second innings, the Indian talisman was dismissed by the crafty off-spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Kohli’s lean performance has put him under the scanner, and there will be a focus on the star batter as he looks to rediscover his rhythm in the second Test in Kanpur.

Following Bangladesh's tour, India will host New Zealand for a three-Test series.