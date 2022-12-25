Kohli hailed 'one of the greatest' in epic post by Mehidy Hasan after receiving 'special souvenir' from ex-IND captain

The only Bangladesh player to have tormented the Indian team the most across the two series has been Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with his stunning all-round brilliance. His sensational show with the bat helped Bangladesh stun India in the ODIs earlier this month before he continued his sublime form in the Test series as well, where he almost single-handedly put the tourists on backfoot in the second Test. India eventually won the series, but Mehidy received a “special souvenir” from former India captain Virat Kohli for his stunning effort throughout the two series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Bangladesh set a target of 145 runs in the second Test, Mehidy gave the hosts a glimmer of hope with his triple strike at the close of Day 3. After India resumed Day 4 on 45 for four, the spinner struck twice again to script a record five-wicket haul before Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin blanked his efforts to hand India a three-wicket win.

ALSO READ: Watch: Babar Azam breaks silence on Ramiz Raja's sacking, Shahid Afridi's appointment as interim chief selector

After the match, Mehidy received a signed jersey of Kohli from the former India captain. He later shared an image of them together and wrote an epic post for Kohli. He captioned it, “Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketer Virat Kohli.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Mehidy's stunning effort put India seven down for 74 at the start of the fourth morning, Iyer and Ashwin showed great resilience in not just negating the threat, but putting on a counter-attacking partnership to wrap up the chase in no time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India won the series 2-0 having earlier claimed a 188-run win in Chattogram.

"Everyone contributed. We always knew that we had chance in Mirpur. Very good Test cricket, that's what the crowds love to see. Both teams were really good. Credit goes to Shreyas and Ashwin, they absorbed the pressure well and built a partnership. We had 70-odd runs to play with, just needed one wicket. We can think of several ifs and buts, but I'm proud of the way we fought," Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said after the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON