'Virat Kohli has always dominated': Dhruv Jurel on cricket legend's inspiring 'aura'

Young India wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel opened up on being around a player like Virat Kohli and how he gets inspired by him. Kohli, who is arguably the best all-format batter of modern-day cricket, has inspired a young crop of cricketers, and Jurel is also one of them who always tries to learn new things from the star batter whenever he gets the opportunity to talk to him. The UP wicketkeeper batter made his India debut against England earlier this year, but he didn't share the dressing room with Kohli, as the latter missed the series for personal reasons. However, the wicketkeeper batter had numerous encounters with Kohli during the IPL, where the two had chats after the matches. Dhruv Jurel interacting with Virat Kohli after an IPL match.(Instagram)

Jurel opened up on those conversations and stated that Kohli's journey to the top of the table is an inspiring tale, and he has an aura around him.

"I always try to learn because he is a legend of cricket. So I think how he was made, what he did in the background. Always curious to learn new things. So whenever I talked to him, I only talked about cricket and when you are around him, you feel that aura that Virat Kohli is there," Jurel said on SportsTak.

Virat Kohli played for like 15 years for India and always dominated: Jurel

The young wicketkeeper batter said that Kohli has dominated cricket at the international level for about 15 years which is a very inspiring thing for him.

"So that is a good thing that we feel that we have to do something that we also feel that people have come to ask, that there is aura. Because he has played for like 15 years for India and he has always dominated. So that thing is very inspiring. So I will try to bring that thing in," he added.

Meanwhile, Jurel has been picked in the Duleep Trophy squad where he will play under the captaincy of Shubman Gill in Team A.

Meanwhile, senior stars including skipper Rohit Sharma, premier batter Virat Kohli, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and leading spinner R Ashwin received exemptions as the national selectors struck a fine balance between domestic performers and potential talent while picking up four squads for the Duleep Trophy starting September 5 in Bengaluru.