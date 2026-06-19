Virat Kohli ‘healing quickly’, on track to return for England ODIs: Report

Virat Kohli's recovery is faring better than expected, and if all goes as planned, the star batter is likely to be fit for the England ODIs starting next month. The three-match series will follow the five T20Is, with matches to be played in Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord's on July 14, 16 and 19, respectively. As per a report in the Times of India, Kohli, who picked up a hamstring injury during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 31, is expected to be fit by the time the series begins.

Expect to see Kohli back in action next month(AFP)

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“Kohli has started his rehabilitation, and his injury is healing quickly. He is expected to report to the BCCI centre of excellence for his fitness assessment and clearance soon. If his recovery goes as planned, Kohli is expected to return to the team in the upcoming England series. The selection committee meeting to pick India's ODI team for the England tour will be held in the next 3 to 4 days,” TOI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

It is rare for Kohli to get injured, which is why it came as a surprise to see him pick up a hamstring injury. Then again, at 37, the body does show signs of wear and tear. However, given the specimen that Kohli is, his swift recovery is a testament to his exceptional fitness. Kohli remains a key part of India's plans for next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa, and despite having retired from T20Is and Tests, he has shown no signs of rust.

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{{^usCountry}} In his last seven ODIs, Kohli has amassed 616 runs at an incredible average of 123.20, including three centuries. He followed it with another outstanding IPL season, scoring 675 runs. He was a strong contender for the Orange Cap before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claimed the award with a breakout campaign. Kohli's record in England {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his last seven ODIs, Kohli has amassed 616 runs at an incredible average of 123.20, including three centuries. He followed it with another outstanding IPL season, scoring 675 runs. He was a strong contender for the Orange Cap before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claimed the award with a breakout campaign. Kohli's record in England {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kohli’s ODI record in England is impressive, with the batter having scored 1349 runs from 33 matches, including 12 fifties and a hundred. It was in this country that Kohli led India to a semi-final finish at the 2019 World Cup, where his tally stood at 443 runs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kohli’s ODI record in England is impressive, with the batter having scored 1349 runs from 33 matches, including 12 fifties and a hundred. It was in this country that Kohli led India to a semi-final finish at the 2019 World Cup, where his tally stood at 443 runs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When Kohli was ruled out of the Afghanistan ODIs and eventually replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal, BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar sounded optimistic about Kohli’s return in time for the England series. "With Virat, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the IPL final. We don't know the timelines yet. But it looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series. It's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet," he had said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Kohli was ruled out of the Afghanistan ODIs and eventually replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal, BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar sounded optimistic about Kohli’s return in time for the England series. "With Virat, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the IPL final. We don't know the timelines yet. But it looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series. It's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet," he had said. {{/usCountry}}

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