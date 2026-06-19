...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Virat Kohli ‘healing quickly’, on track to return for England ODIs: Report

Virat Kohli is likely to regain fitness in time for the three-match ODI series against England, starting July 14.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 03:11 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Virat Kohli's recovery is faring better than expected, and if all goes as planned, the star batter is likely to be fit for the England ODIs starting next month. The three-match series will follow the five T20Is, with matches to be played in Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord's on July 14, 16 and 19, respectively. As per a report in the Times of India, Kohli, who picked up a hamstring injury during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 31, is expected to be fit by the time the series begins.

Expect to see Kohli back in action next month(AFP)

“Kohli has started his rehabilitation, and his injury is healing quickly. He is expected to report to the BCCI centre of excellence for his fitness assessment and clearance soon. If his recovery goes as planned, Kohli is expected to return to the team in the upcoming England series. The selection committee meeting to pick India's ODI team for the England tour will be held in the next 3 to 4 days,” TOI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

It is rare for Kohli to get injured, which is why it came as a surprise to see him pick up a hamstring injury. Then again, at 37, the body does show signs of wear and tear. However, given the specimen that Kohli is, his swift recovery is a testament to his exceptional fitness. Kohli remains a key part of India's plans for next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa, and despite having retired from T20Is and Tests, he has shown no signs of rust.

 
india vs england virat kohli bcci
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Virat Kohli ‘healing quickly’, on track to return for England ODIs: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.