Virat Kohli hilariously mimics Shikhar Dhawan's batting in epic video – Watch

  • Kohli on Monday, posted a video on Twitter and Facebook aping the batting stance of India teammate Shikhar Dhawan, and needless to say, his mimicking game was spot on.
On a scale of 1-10, how much would you rate Virat Kohli's impersonation of Shikhar Dhawan.&nbsp;(Twitter)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Ahead of the India's first-warm-up game of the T20 World Cup against England in Dubai on Monday, captain Virat Kohli took time out to record a video that promises to take social media by storm. Kohli on Monday, posted a video on Twitter and Facebook aping the batting stance of India teammate Shikhar Dhawan, and needless to say, his mimicking game was spot on.

Kohli brought out the exact facial expressions, batting stance and mannerisms. "Hi, this is Virat Kohli and I'm going to mimic Shikhar Dhawan because I feel he is lost in his space so much it’s very funny and I have seen it many times from the other end.

Also Read | 'There was a lot of emotion': Hardik Pandya opens up on being suspended in 2019

Dhawan who was recently in action for the Delhi Capitals scored 587 runs from 16 matches and emerged as the fourth highest run-scorer in IPL 2021, behind Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul. Dhawan missed making it to India's T20 World Cup squad with selectors saying that the left-handed batsman was rested. Dhawan last played for India in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July, where he led the team is six matches – three ODIs and three T20Is.

Despite having a formidable record in ICC tournaments, Dhawan was ignored for the T20 World Cup, which surprised a lot of fans and former cricketers alike. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are expected to open for India, while there is also the possibility of Kohli and Rohit beginning the innings for India as it happened in March during the India vs England series at home. Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad was one of those who felt that Dhawan could have been a valuable addition to the team.

"Personally, I felt that maybe since this is a major event, someone like Shikhar Dhawan could have really been brought. Considering the fact that he has always done well in ICC tournaments. And he got back-to-back centuries in the IPL so he is in perfect form. I think he could have been more useful for the side," Prasad had told Sports Tak.

virat kohli shikhar dhawan
Monday, October 18, 2021
