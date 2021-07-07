Virat Kohli holds on to his spots in ICC ODI and T20I rankings, KL Rahul rises in T20s

India might not have played white-ball cricket since March this year but had little impact on the rankings of their stars. Captain Virat Kohli held on to his fifth spot while KL Rahul rose to the sixth place in T20I rankings released by ICC on Wednesday. The Indian captain was at No.2, behind Pakistan's Babar Azam in the ODI rankings, whereas white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma held on to his third spot.

Kohli was the only Indian featuring in both ODI and T20I rankings. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, was the only Indian featuring in the rankings for the bowlers in limted-overs cricket. The right-arm pacer dropped a spot to sixth place, while Ravindra Jadeja remained in the ninth position in the all-rounders' list in ODI rankings.

In the T20I rankings, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock advanced nine places to 13th after aggregating 255 runs in their five-match series against the West Indies. Aiden Markram is up 23 places to 19th position while George Linde (up 30 places to 43rd) and Lungi Ngidi (up 25 places to 56th) are among the bowlers to gain after their 3-2 win.

Chris Woakes has reached a career-best third position among bowlers in the ODI rankings after a fine show against Sri Lanka in the three-match series.

Woakes, who grabbed six wickets in two matches including a haul of four for 18 in the first ODI, has advanced four slots in the list led by New Zealand’s Trent Boult with Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in second place. Woakes’s previous best was fourth position attained in September last year. He is also up one place to third among all-rounders after overtaking team-mate, Ben Stokes.

England’s 2-0 series win, which helped them to the top of the CWC Super League Standings, also sees England's Test captain Joe Root move up two places to 13th position with a series-topping aggregate of 147 runs and captain Eoin Morgan inching up from 26th to 25th.

For Sri Lanka, captain Kusal Perera is up one place to 41st after scoring 82 runs in the series while Dhananjaya de Silva has gained 10 slots to reach 74th position. Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga are in joint-98th position after advancing 13 and 12 places, respectively.