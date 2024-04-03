Virat Kohli 'hurt' as RCB cut somber figure inside dressing room following crushing defeat; post-match speech not enough

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their third loss of the season on Tuesday after another below-par performance this season. With the defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, their chance of getting to playoffs got hurt. They have won just one match out of four and looking at their performances things are not looking good for them at the moment. Virat Kohli looked hurt in the dressing room.(X/@RCBTweets - Screengrab)

The star-studded franchise has failed to put up a collective effort on the field as both batting and bowling have underperformed thus far this season. The over-reliance on Virat Kohli in the batting department has grown as the other big stars Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell have failed to find their mojo, while talented Rajat Patidar is also finding it tough with his underwhelming form in recent times.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After the LSG defeat, the players including Kohli looked dejected in the dressing room as the new head coach Andy Flower addressed them with a post-match speech.

"We have exciting opportunities just around the corner in a few days time. The opportunity that I see how can we respond. It was a tough day! Everyone in this room is hurting. But the opportunity that I see is, how can we respond?" Flower said on X.

Skipper Du Plessis thanked the fans for their massive support at home ground and will look to see them back when they return to Chinnaswamy for the next home leg.

"RCB fans thank you very much for your support. It's amazing to see the fans, disappointed with the last two performances. The team is hurting up there but we are very grateful for your support and we have to see you back when we get back to Bengaluru, Thank you so much, it means so much to us," Du Plessis said.

Meanwhile, Lucknow defeated Du Plessis and Co. by 28 runs in their IPL match on Tuesday. Opener Quinton de Kock hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his entertaining 56-ball 81 before Nicholas Pooran smashed five sixes en route a 21-ball 40 not out to power LSG to 181 for five. In reply, RCB were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs.