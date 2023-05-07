Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli in absolute disbelief, makes sensational king-sized claim on Rashid Khan's magnificent catch vs LSG

Virat Kohli in absolute disbelief, makes sensational king-sized claim on Rashid Khan's magnificent catch vs LSG

ByHT Sports Desk
May 07, 2023 07:19 PM IST

Rashid Khan produced a heroic effort to take Kyle Mayers' catch in the game against LSG on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans' star spinner Rashid Khan showed incredible reflexes, taking a stunning catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers during the game against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Rashid sprinted from deep square leg and completed a brilliant diving catch after Kyle Mayers went for a hook against Mohit Sharma. Mayers failed to generate the power on the shot because Mohit kept it slower than usual. Nevertheless, Rashid stunned the fans and commentators alike with a stunning catch, and it seemed Virat Kohli, the star Indian batter, was also impressed with Rashid's effort in the deep.

Virat Kohli; Rashid Khan(AFP)
Virat Kohli; Rashid Khan(AFP)

Taking to his official Instagram profile, Kohli laid a massive claim on Rashid's catch; “One of the best catches I've ever seen. Brilliant @rashid_khan19,” Kohli wrote.

Also read: Virat Kohli's magical three-word reaction goes viral after Wriddhman Saha takes LSG bowlers to cleaners in IPL 2023

Kohli's story came over an hour after he had posted about Wriddhiman Saha's innings in the same game. The RCB star wrote, “What a player,” for the GT wicketkeeper-batter after he scored a brilliant 81 off just 43 deliveries against the Super Giants.

The Titans posted a mammoth score of 227/2 in 20 overs with Saha's fellow opening partner Shubman Gill smashing a brilliant unbeaten 94 off just 51 balls, hitting seven sixes in his innings. While captain Hardik Pandya scored a 15-ball 25, David Miller provided the side with a strong finish, scoring an unbeaten 21 off 12 balls.

Saha and Gill went hammer and tongs from the word go to add 142 runs for the first wicket in only 12.1 overs, setting the franchise record for highest partnership for any wicket, as LSG had no respite despite deploying eight bowlers into the attack. It was also the second-best stand for any team for any wicket in this IPL, and for Gujarat Titans, the total was their highest-ever in IPL since their debut last season.

The Titans currently hold the top spot in the IPL 2023 table with 14 points to their name in 10 matches, and are set to further extend their lead with a win over LSG.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
virat kohli rashid khan gujarat titans ipl + 2 more
virat kohli rashid khan gujarat titans ipl + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out