'Virat is certainly doing everything that's in his control': RCB coach reacts to Shastri's 'overcooked' comment on Kohli

In a lop-sided IPL 2022 game on Saturday, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets after dismantling the star-studded batting line-up for a mere 68 runs. South Africa's Marco Jansen scythed through Bangalore's top-order and returned three wickets including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore extended his lean patch as he fell for a second consecutive IPL duck. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Kohli, 33, has got over 23,000 runs in international cricket but his wait for an elusive 71st century keeps prolonging. His recent failures despite not having the burden of captaincy led to former India coach Ravi Shastri suggesting a break for "overcooked" Kohli.

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin joined the chorus, asking for the batter to take some rest to "rejuvenate". "Virat Kohli deserves a much-needed break from some matches. A little rest should rejuvenate him," Azharuddin said on Twitter after Saturday's match.

But RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar has backed the under-fire batter, saying Kohli is doing "everything that is under his control".

"He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kind of rough patches. He started the season really well, nearly hit the winning runs in Pune but then you have an odd run-out or the first edge that finds his bat lands in fielder's hands," Bangar, who has also worked with Kohli during his tenure as India batting coach, said.

Bangar side-stepped the issue of Kohli needing a long break. "We have all been through it, it is a tough phase for him but he will come back pretty strong."

"He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward," he further added.

Bangar further underlined Kohli's batting display in the South Africa Test series and said people have their opinions since he has been an important player in the national set-up.

"Even if you look at South Africa series, the 80-odd that he scored in one of the Test matches was a fine innings," Bangar said.

"He's not letting the pressure get to him, he's enjoying the skill sessions. He needs a bit of luck to get going, all the dismissals and first ball, second balls but I'm sure once he gets going he's due for a big one."

Bangalore, still searching for their maiden title in the lucrative T20 tournament, hold the dubious record of the lowest ever score of 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. Exactly five years later, the Bangalore outfit registered another lowly total. It was the sixth-lowest total ever in the IPL.