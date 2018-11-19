Virat Kohli ‘is doing all he wants and we are letting it happen’: Bishan Singh Bedi

Former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi has criticised Virat Kohli for trying to control Indian cricket single-handedly. Referring to the fallout with Anil Kumble, Bedi said that Kohli is “doing all he wants and we are letting it happen”.

“That is what I am saying, one person (Virat Kohli) is doing all he wants and we are letting it happen. What would Anil (Kumble) have said, he was gracious to leave it like that,” Bedi told Aaj Tak.

However, the ace spinner did praise Virat Kohli, the batsman and said that the passion and intensity which Kohli brings to the plate is unparalleled. Stopping short of making any predictions for the upcoming India-Australia series, Bedi said that the Indian side is a good one, but they have put too much pressure on Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ: Besides Virat Kohli, wary Australia plan to stop Rohit Sharma

“The Indian team is good, we all know that but the same team went to England and South Africa and those teams were also “weak”. Yes the bans have happened on two kids [Steve Smith and David Warner] but a team is not made of two individuals. In fact, our team is made of one person, everything is about Kohli. The amount of focus there is, you don’t realise how much pressure you are putting on that kid [Kohli], both as a batsman and a captain,” he added.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 17:26 IST