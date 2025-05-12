Virat Kohli is India's greatest ever Test captain; Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni not even close: Stats and more...

Virat Kohli's tenure as India's Test captain, from December 2014 to January 2022, marked a golden era for Indian cricket, establishing him as one of the nation's most impactful leaders in the longest format of the game. Taking over from MS Dhoni in the middle of the Australia tour in 2014-15, Kohli instilled a culture of aggression, fitness, and an unwavering pursuit of victory that transformed the team into a formidable force, both at home and abroad. His captaincy is statistically the most successful in Indian Test history, with a remarkable win percentage of 58.82%. Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni during a practice session(AFP)

In 68 Test matches under Kohli's leadership, India secured 40 victories, suffered only 17 defeats, and drew 11. His home record as captain is particularly impressive, with 24 wins out of 31 matches, showcasing India's dominance on their own soil. Away from home, Kohli led India to 16 Test wins out of 36 matches, surpassing Sourav Ganguly's previous record of 11 away wins and demonstrating India's growing prowess in overseas conditions. This included historic series wins in Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21) and memorable Test victories in England and South Africa.

Virat Kohli's comparison with other noted Indian Test captains

Comparing Kohli's record with other distinguished Indian Test captains highlights his exceptional achievements:

MS Dhoni: Dhoni, who captained India in 60 Tests, achieved 27 wins, 18 losses, and 15 draws, with a win percentage of 45%. While Dhoni led India to become a dominant force at home, his away record of 6 wins was less stellar compared to Kohli's 16.

Sourav Ganguly: Ganguly is credited with instilling a fighting spirit in the Indian team and achieving significant success overseas. In his 49 Tests as captain, India won 21, lost 13, and drew 15, with a win percentage of 42.86%. His 11 away wins were a benchmark before Kohli surpassed it.

Mohammed Azharuddin: Azharuddin led India in 47 Tests, securing 14 wins, suffering 14 losses, and drawing 19, with a win percentage of 29.78%. Most of his wins came in home conditions, with limited success abroad.

Kapil Dev: The legendary all-rounder captained India in 34 Tests, managing only 4 wins, 7 losses, and 22 draws, resulting in a win percentage of 11.76%. While Kapil Dev is celebrated for leading India to their first World Cup victory in 1983, his Test captaincy record is less remarkable.

Other notable Indian captains like Sunil Gavaskar (19.14% win percentage in 47 Tests) and Sachin Tendulkar (16% win percentage in 25 Tests) also have lower win percentages compared to Kohli.

Recently retired Rohit Sharma had the best chance to surpass him, but he bid adieu to the format this week. The swashbuckling opener led India to 12 wins in 24 Tests with a winning percentage of 50.

The Pace Bowling Revolution

Beyond the numbers, Kohli's most significant contribution as captain was his unwavering emphasis on developing a world-class pace bowling attack. He and then-head coach Ravi Shastri recognised the importance of fast bowlers in winning Test matches, especially overseas, and actively nurtured a group of talented individuals like Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and later Mohammed Siraj.

Under Kohli's leadership, this pace quartet became one of the most feared in the world, consistently taking wickets in all conditions and playing a pivotal role in India's overseas victories. This marked a significant shift from the spin-heavy approach of Indian cricket. The aggression and relentless pressure applied by these fast bowlers became a hallmark of Kohli's captaincy.

Virat Kohli's Test captaincy record, characterised by a high win percentage both home and away, coupled with his instrumental role in transforming India's pace attack into a global force, firmly establishes him as the greatest Test captain in Indian cricket history. His leadership not only brought statistical success but also instilled a winning mentality and a fearless approach that continues to shape Indian cricket.