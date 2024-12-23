Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah receive '100 percent' offer to play in SA20 by Allan Donald: 'Oh my gosh. Can you imagine?'

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are two of the most popular faces when one speaks about world cricket. Hence, it is no surprise that former South Africa pacer Allan Donald wants to see these two Indian stars playing in the SA20. The third season of South Africa's premier T20 tournament will begin in February 2025. Allan Donald expresses his desire to see Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah playing in SA20(Virat Kohli/Allan Donald/Jasprit Bumrah Instagram,)

The third edition of SA20 will see Dinesh Karthik turn up for Paarl Royals. All the franchises in the South African tournament are owned by IPL owners, so it is no surprise that the Indian audience has taken a liking to the competition.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow its players to participate in global leagues. However, once a player retires from Indian cricket, he can travel the world and play in various T20 competitions.

When asked which players he would like to see play in SA20, Allan Donald said, "Oh my gosh, that's a—where do I start? Where do I start getting a player from there? My goodness me, jeez. If I'm a batter, I'm Virat Kohli all over there. If it's a bowler, 100 per cent Bumrah. 100 per cent. My goodness me, can you imagine that? Can you actually imagine some Indian players—or if you're allowed to pick one?"

"Oh my, that would be the most special thing. That’ll just put it to another level. That’ll add another level of how big this tournament can become if you're allowed to. Imagine two—oh, imagine two per team. But we'll keep it there at one. I'll have those two players for me—Kohli and Bumrah. If I have to pick from a batter or a bowler—100 per cent sure," he added.

Donald excited to watch Dinesh Karthik in SA20

Allan Donald also stated that is excited to watch Dinesh Karthik play freely and express himself in the SA20. Earlier this year, Dinesh Karthik had announced his retirement from Indian cricket.

"I think, since I've seen him come on board, I think it's awesome. It really is awesome that an absolute Indian legend—a guy who, for me, is such an intelligent cricketer. I actually really enjoy listening to him commentating. I think he's just a breath of fresh air. And it's great to see an Indian guy who's an ex-international—a guy who's had a wealth of experience in the IPL—being signed up. It'll be awesome to see him play if he does play," said Donald.

"Like I’ve said before, I mean, young cricketers, like everywhere in the world, are looking up to the Indian superstars, the Indian Premier League, and what it stands for. It's just getting bigger, better, and faster. And to have one of your own playing in the SA20 is just a masterstroke. It really is. I think it's wonderful to see. He's still a fine cricketer," he added.

The first two editions of the SA20 were won by Aiden Markram's SunRisers Eastern Cape.