Virat Kohli keeps his word, arranges World Cup tickets for 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel

India captain Virat Kohli stuck by his words and arranged ICC World Cup 2019 tickets for 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel, who became an overnight sensation during the team’s group stage clash against Bangladesh on Tuesday. Patel attracted all the cameras as she enthusiastically blew her trumpet, cheering for Kohli and his men from the stands. Wearing a tricolour scarf and with a bright yellow vuvuzela and the national flag in hand, Charulatha was spotted celebrating every moment of India’s win. Kohli met Patel after the match and shared a picture with the fan on his Twitter.((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

It was later revealed that Kohli had asked her to come for remaining India matches but Patel told the India captain she didn’t have tickets for the games. Kohli had promised to get the tickets arranged for her and he seems to have fulfilled that promise.

“When he (Kohli) hugged her (Patel), he said: ‘Please come for all our matches’. But she replied: ‘Beta, I don’t have tickets.’ He said: ‘Don’t worry, I’ll arrange the tickets, and he kept his word,” Patel’s granddaughter Anjali told Times of India.

“Now we have the tickets for India’s remaining games - the Leeds match (against Sri Lanka), both semi-finals and the final. We asked for a few more tickets, but he couldn’t arrange that many,” she added.

India sealed a place in the last four courtesy of their victory against Bangladesh but before that, the ‘Blue Brigade’ will lock horns against Sri Lanka in their final group stage clash. If Australia win their match against South Africa and India win their match against Sri Lanka, Kohli and company will take on England at Edgbaston on July 11. However, if Australia are downed by South Africa and India win against Sri Lanka, India claim the top spot and will take on New Zealand in Manchester on July 9.

