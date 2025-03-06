Virat Kohli 'knew' about Steve Smith's retirement? Touching Champions Trophy moment emerges after shock announcement

Crickets fans, on Wednesday, found out the exact moment Steve Smith revealed his retirement from ODI cricket as fresh footage from his interaction with India star Virat Kohli went viral on social media after their face-off in the Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai. Australia suffered a four-wicket loss in Smith's final appearance in the format as India progressed to a third consecutive Champions Trophy final. He top scored in the game for the Aussies, with his 76 off 96. Virat Kohli with Australia's captain Steve Smith after India's win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match in Dubai (REUTERS)

On Wednesday, Smith shockingly ended his ODI career. The move came exactly a day after Australia failed to make the Champions Trophy final under Smith, who filled in for regular captain Pat Cummins during the tournament.

However, fans on social media believe Kohli knew about Smith's decision, and the Aussie later confirmed it during his short interaction after the match at the Dubai International Stadium. In the touching video that emerged on social media, fans speculated Kohli asked, "Last?" before Smith replied, "Yes," as the pair embraced.

Steve Smith keeps door open for 2028 Olympics appearance

The former Australia captain will not be there for the team's title defence in the 2027 ODI World Cup but he kept the door open for a possible appearance in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles as he will keep playing in Tests and T20s.

"It feels like the right time to make way [for younger players],' Smith said. It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it. There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way. Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

Smith ended his career as Australia's sixth-highest run-getter in ODI cricket, scoring 5800 runs in 170 matches at 43.28, with 12 centuries and 35 fifties. He was also part of victorious ODI World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2023.

His next assignment will be in Australia's attempt to defend the World Test Championship in June's final against South Africa at Lord's.