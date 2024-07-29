Virat Kohli lands in Sri Lanka exactly a month after India's T20 World Cup triumph but Gautam Gambhir reunion halted

The GOAT has landed. At least that is what the internet is buzzing with. Virat Kohli, exactly a month removed from India's iconic T20 World Cup win, arrived in Sri Lanka for the three-match ODI series starting August 2. Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma reached Sri Lanka on Sunday night and Monday morning, following their respective breaks. While Rohit was in the United States, travelling from city to city, Kohli returns to action having spent the last month holidaying with wife Anushka Sharma and kids Vamika and Akaay in London. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are yet to link up(RCB-X)

With India having already captured the T20I series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, the focus now shifts to the ODIs, a format where Kohli and Rohit will make their comebacks. This would be the first ODI Rohit or Kohli will play since the 2023 World Cup final. Nothing, even the T20 World Cup win, can sooth the pain of the night of November 19, but with the Champions Trophy up for grabs, a tournament which both Kohli and Rohit won as teammates in 2013 and came close to tasting glory again in 2017, the two stalwarts would be fiercely motivated.

However, the one aspect of the ODI series which promises to grab the attention of fans is the reunion of Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The former India teammates-turned-IPL rivals, seem to have come a long way from their ugly spat last year. If reports are to be believed, Kohli was initially supposed to sit out the entire tour of Sri Lanka but prioritised it knowing this was Gambhir's first two series for India as coach. Kohli and Rohit were scheduled for their first practice session on Monday, drawing significant attention as the two senior pros prepared to train together for the first time since the World Cup final. However, rain threw a spanner in the works and cancelled Ro-Ko's much-awaited hit-out in the nets.

Kohli-Gambhir reunion has to wait

The Gambhir-Kohli assembly would have to wait though. The India coach is currently with the T20I team in Pallekele, whereas Rohit and Kohli are currently in Colombo, the venue for the three ODIs on August 2, 4 and 7. As per a report in Cricbuzz, one of the two assistant coaches, Abhishek Nayar has been deputed to oversee Kohli and Rohit's sessions at the R Premadasa Stadium. Hence, while Kohli and Gambhir may not link up immediately, it is impending.

When it does, it would mark the first time since 2016 that Gambhir and Kohli will be back as a team for India. Gambhir last played for India in a Test series against England at home eight years ago, which happened to be under the captaincy of Kohli. It was the same series where Kohli pummeled 655 runs to win the Player of the Series award.

There is no shortage of history between Kohli and Gambhir. Their relationship goes back to playing Ranji Trophy matches for Delhi. They were teammates – one senior and the other a youngster – when India won the 2011 World Cup at home. But as Gambhir's career started winding around 2012-2013, Kohli's took off. 12 years later, it's still soaring and with the India star announcing his retirement, expect more out of him given there is a CT and a World Test Championship to be won, given India qualify for the final.