Virat Kohli's lean phase assessed by Team India star after win over USA in T20 World Cup: 'His bad patch means he...'

Virat Kohli recorded his first-ever golden duck in January when India squared off against Afghanistan. On Wednesday, the former India skipper achieved the same unwanted feat in match No.25 of the ICC World Cup 2024 between India and the United States of America (USA) in New York. Arriving at the grandest stage after a run-fest season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, run-machine Kohli has struggled for form in the first three games of the ICC event co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies. Virat Kohli of India makes his way off after being dismissed during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup match (Getty Images via AFP)

With Kohli facing the heat after a series of batting failures at the T20 World Cup, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has urged fans to show faith in the batting icon. Former India skipper Gavaskar feels Kohli is going to come good, sooner rather than later, at the T20 World Cup. Kohli has recorded forgetful scores of 1 (against Ireland), four (against Pakistan), and zero (against the USA) in the first three games of the ICC event.

While Kohli failed to fire for India, power-hitter Shivam Dube repaid the faith of selectors by playing a crucial knock against the USA in the T20 World Cup. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star regained form with his 35-ball 31 as the power-hitter played a perfect second fiddle to Suryakumar Yadav. Dube and Suryakumar sealed India's seven-wicket win over the USA in the Big Apple.

'There is nothing I can say about Virat Kohli because…'

Speaking to news agency PTI after the match, Dube was asked about Kohli's lean patch in the ICC event. "There is nothing I can say about Virat Kohli because I'm not Virat Kohli. His bad patch means he got out cheaply a couple of times but will come back scoring hundreds in the next three matches. We all know his game and how he plays," Dube said. The Indian think tank has opted to keep opener Yashasvi Jaiswal out of the playing XI to accommodate Kohli as a top-order batter.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Kohli smashed 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 at the IPL 2024. RCB opener Kohli struck five fifties, one century and the veteran batter also won the Orange Cap in the 2024 edition. Opening the innings for India, Kohli edged an outside off delivery from Saurabh Netravalkar to record his second golden duck in T20Is at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The 35-year-old has six ducks in the shortest format. Kohli-starrer India will meet Canada on June 15 at Florida's Central Broward Park.