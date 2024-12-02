Virat Kohli's massive stardom Down Under deciphered by AUS PM Albanese: 'Fan isn't a word to explain how passionate…'

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed the admiration his personal doctor has for India batting maestro Virat Kohli. The Aussie PM caught up with Kohli ahead of India vs PM XI's warm-up match, and the chat between the duo also went viral on social media. Albanese hosted a reception for the travelling Indian cricket team last week before the two-day warm-up clash at the Manuka Oval. Virat Kohli greets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese(Anthony Albanese's Instagram)

The 61-year-old also met the Indian players ahead of the toss on Day 1, which was eventually washed out due to persistent rain. He shared that his personal doctor is a huge fan of Kohli and asked him to get an autograph from the Indian batting superstar.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs

"My personal doctor is a huge fan of Virat Kohli - fan isn't quite a word to explain how passionate he is for Virat Kohli. When I told him, I am gonna meet Virat Kohli, he couldn't believe - he asked me to get an autograph of Kohli," Anthony Albanese said on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Kohli didn't take part in India's warm-up match but he practiced in the nets alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Ravichandran Ashwin, who didn't play the Perth Test, also was seen at the nets, mostly bowling to Kohli.

In the rain-affected 46-overs-a-side affair, India won by chasing down an easy target of 241 in 42.5 overs, but they carried on batting till the end of the final over.

India expected to stick with KL Rahul as opener in 2nd Test

India persisted with the opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, whileskipper Rohit Sharma dropped himself to number four. However, Rohit, who missed the Perth Test, had a limited time of 11 deliveries in the warm-up match as he edged one to the slips under the night lights.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill spent quality time in the middle and scored a fifty, which put an end to doubts over his participation in the pink-ball Test. The talented batter missed the Perth clash due to a thumb injury. Harshit Rana, who already earned the team management's vote of confidence with an impressive Test debut at Perth, picked four wickets here to strengthen his credentials as a wicket-taking bowler.