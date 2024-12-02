Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli's massive stardom Down Under deciphered by AUS PM Albanese: 'Fan isn't a word to explain how passionate…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 02, 2024 05:10 PM IST

Anthony Albanes shared that his personal doctor is a huge fan of Kohli and asked him to get an autograph from the Indian batting superstar.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed the admiration his personal doctor has for India batting maestro Virat Kohli. The Aussie PM caught up with Kohli ahead of India vs PM XI's warm-up match, and the chat between the duo also went viral on social media. Albanese hosted a reception for the travelling Indian cricket team last week before the two-day warm-up clash at the Manuka Oval.

Virat Kohli greets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese(Anthony Albanese's Instagram)
Virat Kohli greets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese(Anthony Albanese's Instagram)

The 61-year-old also met the Indian players ahead of the toss on Day 1, which was eventually washed out due to persistent rain. He shared that his personal doctor is a huge fan of Kohli and asked him to get an autograph from the Indian batting superstar.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

"My personal doctor is a huge fan of Virat Kohli - fan isn't quite a word to explain how passionate he is for Virat Kohli. When I told him, I am gonna meet Virat Kohli, he couldn't believe - he asked me to get an autograph of Kohli," Anthony Albanese said on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Kohli didn't take part in India's warm-up match but he practiced in the nets alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Ravichandran Ashwin, who didn't play the Perth Test, also was seen at the nets, mostly bowling to Kohli.

In the rain-affected 46-overs-a-side affair, India won by chasing down an easy target of 241 in 42.5 overs, but they carried on batting till the end of the final over.

India expected to stick with KL Rahul as opener in 2nd Test

India persisted with the opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, whileskipper Rohit Sharma dropped himself to number four. However, Rohit, who missed the Perth Test, had a limited time of 11 deliveries in the warm-up match as he edged one to the slips under the night lights.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill spent quality time in the middle and scored a fifty, which put an end to doubts over his participation in the pink-ball Test. The talented batter missed the Perth clash due to a thumb injury. Harshit Rana, who already earned the team management's vote of confidence with an impressive Test debut at Perth, picked four wickets here to strengthen his credentials as a wicket-taking bowler.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On