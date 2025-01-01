Virat Kohli moves on from Sam Konstas incident, poses with Aussie debutant's brothers on New Year's Day

Only a few days back, India's senior batter Virat Kohli was involved in an incident with Australia's debutant Sam Konstas during the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where the former faced sanctions by the ICC over his act. However, Kohli moved on from the incident as he was spotted posing with Sam's brothers during a New Year celebration hosted by Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. India's Virat Kohli, talks to Australia's Sam Konstas, second left, as Australia's Usman Khawaja, right, looks on during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India(AP)

The event was hosted on January 1 as part of the Glenn McGrath Foundation's celebrations ahead of the fifth Test match of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Members of the Australian and Indian teams were present at the event amid their fierce on-field rivalries.

Following the event, Konstas' bothers posted pictures of them meeting Kohli. The Instagram post was captioned: "Happy New Year! Thanks to Prime Minister Mr Albanese for his hospitality as well as celebrating the McGrath Foundation." They also met India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

What had happened between Konstas and Kohli?

On Day 1 of the Melbourne Test, as Konstas, in a rare scene in world cricket, dominated Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli deliberately bumped his shoulder into the 19-year-old. The batter, at the end of the 10th over of the opening session, was walking towards the other end of the crease, when Kohli, from way outside the pitch, walked straight towards Konstas and bumped his shoulders. The two immediately exchanged words before being intervened by the on-field umpire.

Kohli was later fined 20 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct.

The Australia opener was also involved in an incident with Bumrah, where he egged the crowd after smashing him for a ramp six. Later, when the India vice-captain got the better of him in the second innings, Bumrah imitated Konstas.