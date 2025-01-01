Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli moves on from Sam Konstas incident, poses with Aussie debutant's brothers on New Year's Day

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 01, 2025 08:09 PM IST

After a heated on-field incident, Virat Kohli put differences aside, celebrating the New Year with Australian debutant Sam Konstas' brothers at a charity event hosted by Prime Minister Albanese. This moment highlights sportsmanship amidst fierce competition, proving camaraderie can thrive even in rivalries.

Only a few days back, India's senior batter Virat Kohli was involved in an incident with Australia's debutant Sam Konstas during the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where the former faced sanctions by the ICC over his act. However, Kohli moved on from the incident as he was spotted posing with Sam's brothers during a New Year celebration hosted by Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

India's Virat Kohli, talks to Australia's Sam Konstas, second left, as Australia's Usman Khawaja, right, looks on during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India(AP)
India's Virat Kohli, talks to Australia's Sam Konstas, second left, as Australia's Usman Khawaja, right, looks on during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India(AP)

The event was hosted on January 1 as part of the Glenn McGrath Foundation's celebrations ahead of the fifth Test match of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Members of the Australian and Indian teams were present at the event amid their fierce on-field rivalries.

Following the event, Konstas' bothers posted pictures of them meeting Kohli. The Instagram post was captioned: "Happy New Year! Thanks to Prime Minister Mr Albanese for his hospitality as well as celebrating the McGrath Foundation." They also met India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

What had happened between Konstas and Kohli?

On Day 1 of the Melbourne Test, as Konstas, in a rare scene in world cricket, dominated Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli deliberately bumped his shoulder into the 19-year-old. The batter, at the end of the 10th over of the opening session, was walking towards the other end of the crease, when Kohli, from way outside the pitch, walked straight towards Konstas and bumped his shoulders. The two immediately exchanged words before being intervened by the on-field umpire.

Kohli was later fined 20 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct.

The Australia opener was also involved in an incident with Bumrah, where he egged the crowd after smashing him for a ramp six. Later, when the India vice-captain got the better of him in the second innings, Bumrah imitated Konstas.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On