Virat Kohli moves to third spot in ODI rankings, three Indian batters in top four

Team India had a superb run in the ODI World Cup, where they finished as the runners-up. Dishing out clinical performances one after the other, the team went on a ten-match winning streak before stumbling at the final, which Australia won by six wickets. If we look at individual performances, Virat Kohli finished as the leading run-scorer, while Mohammed Shami, who scalped 24 wickets in seven matches, finished as the leading wicket-taker.

Virat Kohli accumulated 765 runs in 11 innings in the World Cup (ICC Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The imperious show by Kohli helped him climb to the number three spot and he now stands 35 points behind Shubman Gill, who is at the top of the ODI batting chart. Kohli accumulated 765 runs in 11 innings in the World Cup, during which he also overtook legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most centuries in ODIs.

While Gill has 826 points, Pakistan batter Babar Azam is second with 824 points and Kohli now has 791 points.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who gave his side explosive start in almost every outing. also jumped one spot and is now placed fourth with 769 rating points. India now have three batters in top four in ODI rankings. Rohit smashed 597 runs and he and Kohli were the two leading run scorers of the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gill, who missed a few matches, amassed 354 runs in the showpiece event and Babar scored 320 runs as Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, South Africa opener Quinton de Kock, who has announced retirement from the format, slipped two spots to fifth, while New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell jumped five spots to sixth. He scored 134(119) against India in the semi-final and amassed 552 runs at the World Cup.

Australia's World Cup-winner Travis Head witnessed a massive climb in his rankings. He jumped 28 spots to 15th overall after his match-winning performance in the summit clash against India.

If we shift our focus to the bowlers, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj sits at the top, with a slew of Australian players making inroads following their World Cup triumph.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Josh Hazlewood has moved up four places to second overall, while Mitchell Starc moved up eight places to 12th and skipper Pat Cummins moved up seven places to 27th.

Mohammed Siraj (third) and Jasprit Bumrah (fourth) stay in the top ten for ODI bowlers but teammate Kuldeep Yadav dipped one spot to tie sixth.

Surprisingly, Shami slipped to 10th position with 648 points from earlier 657.

Catch all the Latest cricket news, and Live score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON