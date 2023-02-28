Virat Kohli on cusp of smashing sensational record; Rohit Sharma set to join Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni in elite list

Run machine Virat Kohli will hope to spark a turnaround with the bat in the upcoming 3rd Test against Australia at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. With one foot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), Rohit Sharma's Team India is eyeing a famous series win over Australia in the high-profile Border Gavaskar Trophy at Indore. Rohit and Co. have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after defeating Australia in the first two Test matches of the four-match series.

Kohli's leg-before dismissal during spinner Matt Kuhnemann's over sparked a huge debate in the Indian cricket spectrum. The former Indian skipper was dismissed for 44 off 84 balls in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test match. In the second innings, Kohli was stumped for the first time in his incredible Test career. The 34-year-old made 20 off 31 balls in the 2nd innings although Rohit’s India ended up registering a comfortable win over Australia at Delhi.

ALSO READ: 'Don't know how ready he is...': Rohit Sharma ready to unleash India's game-changer on Australia in view of WTC final

However, Kohli achieved a massive feat in the 2nd Test as the star batter completed 25,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli, who is the fastest batter to score 25k international runs, can rewrite history in the 3rd Test at Indore on Wednesday. Kohli is only 77 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in Test cricket at home. Interestingly, the batting duo of Kohli and Rohit is 44 runs away from completing 1,000 runs as a pair in Test cricket.

Indian skipper Rohit is the leading run-getter in the four-match Test series between India and Australia. The Hitman has smashed 183 runs in 3 innings against Australia. Skipper Rohit is on the cusp of achieving a major milestone in world cricket. The senior batter is 45 runs away from completing 17,000 runs in international cricket.

Rohit can join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag on the elite list of batters with 17,000-plus runs in international cricket. The 35-year-old only needs to score 57 more runs to complete 2,000 runs in Test cricket at home. The veteran opener is also 80 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in international cricket as the leader of the Indian side.

