Virat Kohli's once-in-a-lifetime World Cup knock vs Pakistan lives rent-free in Australian hearts

The drive from Victoria's Mornington Peninsula to Sorrento makes for a scenic journey, including a ferry transfer. Upon reaching Queenscliff, and on the way to Werribee Open Range Zoo, the eyes get locked on a small playing field where youngsters engage in a game of cricket in whites in Geelong, the second-largest city in Victoria after Melbourne. There's something about this particular teenager. He is shadow practicing, very Virat Kohli-esque. The similarity in his stance and trigger movement is surreal. He sits down and tries to learn the Kohli flick for six by going back to the India vs Pakistan MCG World Cup epic on YouTube. Moments later, as it's his turn to bat, he perishes for a second-ball duck, and very Kohli-like stands there in disbelief as the ball keeps low and raps him stone dead on the pads. They all want to be Virat Kohli, and you can't even blame them(Aditya Bhattacharya/Hindustan Times)

Phil Allan is 16, and a huge Kohli buff. Despite his father John's efforts to introduce Phil to the brilliance Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, the kid remains fixated in watching, following and immersing himself in everything Kohli. "He just won't listen. Kohli is the center of his universe. His room is filled with his posters. I've tried to make him watch the genius of Ponting, Lara, Tendulkar, but gave up after a while. Kohli is the best. He is near-perfect…"

Before John can finish, his son interjects, "Not near. He is perfect."

Kohli's legend lives on

"Kohli's conquerors! India's wait for a Test series victory in Australia came to an end in 2018/19. Having first visited these shores all the way back in 1947/48, it had been torturous for fans and players alike. The runs of Cheteshwar Pujara propelled India to victory in the first Test at Adelaide but an Australian fightback saw the home side level the series in Perth. Yet it was here, at the mighty MCG, that Virat Kohli and his men retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – romping to victory by 137 runs. A maiden Test series victory was secured with a draw at the SCG."

Shane Warne, Dennis Lillee and Don Bradman have been immortalised at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but right next to the ticket counter is a special glass-protected counter reserved for Kohli and his batch of 2018 with the aforementioned text. The class that gave Indian cricket one of its greatest moments of all time – a maiden Test series win in Australia. Sure enough, Kohli lifted the trophy in Sydney, but it was at the MCG where India sealed Australia's fate. For an entire generation of cricket fans growing up, beating Australia in Australia in a Test series remained an unfulfilled dream… until Kohli's brigade turned it into reality. And thus, grew Kohli's legend… in India, in Australia and in particular, Melbourne.

Also Read: Finding Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, at Melbourne's iconic MCG

Kohli loves Adelaide, right? The twin centuries in 2014, a maiden Test century, a World Cup hundred against Pakistan. But it's the people of Melbourne who cannot stop admiring the genius of the man. If Kohli's superstardom wasn't already elevated due to his heroics at the MCG, it established himself as a legend on the night of October 23 with his knock of 82 against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. 28 needed off 8, the back-to-back sixes off Haris Rauf. Wicket off a no-ball. Ashwin's winning hit. Goosebumps!

If merely witnessing Kohli perform the extraordinary on a TV screen sent shivers down your spine, envision the electrifying atmosphere coursing through every seat of the MCG. James Tranter, a Marketing Executive specializing in tourism at the Melbourne Cricket Club, has witnessed some of the most legendary battles being contested at the venue during his gig of five years. Unfortunately, he was unable to attend on the day of the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan. However, his friends did, and for them it was the loudest they had ever heard the MCG roar. All thanks to Kohli.

"Oh, Kohli! He's bloody brilliant, isn't he? A super human. If they call [Sachin] Tendulkar God, he's got to be supernatural. He makes unbelievable things happen. My friends were here at the G that night and believe me, it was the loudest MCG has ever been. India-Pakistan was incredible, and the game… Phew! Virat does very well. He's such a passionate cricketer. We've seen so many classics being played here at the MCG, but Virat's knock is going to remain at the top of MCG's cricketing folklore for a long time," James, a towering figure at over six and a half feet, tells Hindustan Times.

Kohli everywhere

Kohli's presence is felt not only at the cricket but also on the streets of Melbourne. The Higson Lane is filled with murals, but the one that features the Indian cricket trio of Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma cannot be missed. It was painted after Kohli's Pakistan epic and 15 months later, has evolved into a major attraction. As we casually stroll through the Higson, a young man stands next to the Kohli portrait in the mural and tries to get his version of a backfoot punch clicked by his friends. "Come on now! You really think you can get that Kohli special right? Let me see you get that straight six".

He tries but can only get so close, much like the numerous others who have tried and failed to replicate that remarkable six.