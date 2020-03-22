e-paper
Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers? Brad Hogg picks his favourite

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg was asked to choose between the two and he had a clear answer.

cricket Updated: Mar 22, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers.
Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers.(IPL)
         

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers share an excellent camaraderie on the field and while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), they have often expressed their admiration for each other. However, when it comes to cricket fans and experts, the comparisons between the legendary batsmen have always been quite common. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg was asked to choose between the two and he had a clear answer. While replying to a user on Twitter, he wrote - “Kohli, stars (stats) back it up.”

 

Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad recently talked about the attributes that make Kohli a great player. While lauding his display with the bat, Miandad revealed the best quality he finds in Kohli.

‘Whenever he wants to score, he can. He is powerful and has the ability to clear the ropes easily.

But the best thing about him is that he is humble. It is visible that he loves his cricket a lot and respects his fellow cricketers a lot,’ Miandad said on his Youtube channel.

“I have seen his conduct and he is friendly with the opposition also. I have played cricket at the same level, I can say this. Indian cricketers are now said to be aggressive. But there has to be some aggression on the field. However, there has to be a limit.”

“If the fast bowler is not a little crazy then what kind of fast bowler he is. Pacers are a little different. You saw the Australian fast bowlers, Dennis Lillee or Jeff Thompson. There were England players also like Ian Botham. This is just the language of cricket.”

