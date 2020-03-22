‘We need to stay aggressive’ - VVS Laxman recalls coach John Wright’s words after historic 2001 Eden Test

cricket

The 2001 Eden Test between against Australia is still regarded as one of the best wins for India in the longest format. After being asked to follow-on, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid stitched a memorable partnership to save the match for their side, and then Harbhajan Singh picked up a hat-trick on the final day as India picked up a massive comeback victory over the mighty Aussies.

But the series was not over after the match. India still had to play the final Test in Chepauk to win the series, which was levelled at 1-1. In an interview to Firstpost, Laxman revealed what coach John Wright advised to the team in the aftermath of Kolkata Test win.

“John (Wright, the coach) made it a point that Rahul and myself were well looked after by the then, physio Andrew (Leipus). We had massages, we went to the spa, Rahul and I were even thrown in to the Jacuzzi at the Taj,” the former batsman said.

“Both nights before the Test, I’d go over to Andrew’s room for treatment to the back. I was a big fan of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and we would watch it on TV even as he worked on my back. Andrew’s biggest concern was that the pain in my back should not radiate down to my legs. He was very clear that should that happen, there was no way I was going to play the Test,” he said.

Laxman further went on to add that coach John Wright wanted the team to not get complacent before the Test in Chennai.

“It was very clear that the whole country was talking about Kolkata, but as a team, it was important that we didn’t get carried away. At the team meeting, John lauded our Kolkata heroics, with a caveat, ‘That Test will go down in history as an epic, but our aim is to win the series. Let’s not dwell on Kolkata, this is a fresh game and we need to start afresh. People will remind you about that Test, but you have to forget about it now. Australia will come hard at us, we need to stay strong and aggressive’. Whatever complacency might have lingered quickly disappeared,” he said.

The third Test saw India winning the encounter by two wickets to clinch the series 2-1.