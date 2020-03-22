‘Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world’: West Indies legend lauds Indian skipper

cricket

West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who was present in India for the Road Safety World Series 2020 this month, has given a huge praise to India captain Virat Kohli. Speaking in an interview to Sportstar, Chanderpaul picked Kohli as the best batsman in the world. “Obviously, it’s Virat Kohli. He has been working on all the aspects of his game, and the results are showing,” he said.

“He is working hard on his fitness; he works on his skills. You see him putting in the hard work, and he is one of those guys who always wants to do well. He’s proven it, day in and day out,” the former left-handed batsman added.

“You have to give credit to him for that. It’s not easy to stay at the top of your game for so long. You got to put in your work, and the results are showing,” the 45-year-old further said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan legend Javed Miandad had also praised the Indian captain in a Youtube video earlier this week. ‘Whenever he wants to score, he can. He is powerful and has the ability to clear the ropes easily. But the best thing about him is that he is humble. It is visible that he loves his cricket a lot and respects his fellow cricketers a lot,’” he had said in the video.

“I have seen his conduct and he is friendly with the opposition also. I have played cricket at the same level, I can say this. Indian cricketers are now said to be aggressive. But there has to be some aggression on the field. However, there has to be a limit,” he added.