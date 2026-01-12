Virat Kohli plays ODIs like it's Delhi local league, can continue playing another 5-6 years for India: Kaif's prediction

Former batter Mohammad Kaif believes Virat Kohli can continue playing cricket for India for the next 5-6 years if his current form is anything to go by. At 37, Kohli has retired from T20Is and Tests, but continues to play ODIs for India, where he remains a formidable force. Kohli has registered 50-plus scores in all his last seven First-Class matches, including two games for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Against New Zealand in the first ODI, Kohli took home his 45th Player of the Match award as India won by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Kohli missed what would have been his 54th one-day international century by seven, but his knock was enough to see the side home. Virat Kohli is in the middle of a dream run (PTI)

Also Read: 'Seen it with MS Dhoni. Don't feel good about it' - Virat Kohli stays behind for Rohit Sharma, doesn't hold back on tcrowd

Kohli finds himself in a race against time for the 2027 World Cup, but Kaif went a notch above, declaring the batter could continue even after the ICC tournament in South Africa in two years’ time. If he plays in the World Cup, Kohli would turn 40 during it, and with no player having gone beyond 40 in international cricket, Kaif backs Kohli to achieve something never seen before.

“Virat Kohli plays ODIs like he is playing the Delhi local league. Looks relaxed, jokes with mates, and always has a smile on his face. Takes a hard look at bowlers, plays aggressively but shows patience. If he continues like this, remains motivated, he can keep playing for India for the next 5-6 years,” Kaif tweeted.

Shreyas Iyer praises Kohli During his innings on Sunday, Kohli became the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket, beating the legendary former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, while completing 28,000 runs, the fastest ever to do so. Kohli may have missed his 85th hundred by seven runs, but his rampaging form rolls on. Shreyas Iyer, who partnered Kohli in a 77-run partnership, praised the former Indian captain, who has been batting with solid intent lately.

"Whatever we talk about his innings, it would be less. We have been seeing it for so many years now; he has been doing it consistently. The way he rotates the strike, he takes on the bowlers. He basically walks the talk," Iyer said in a video shared by BCCI.