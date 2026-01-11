Virat Kohli beats Kumar Sangakkara, only Sachin Tendulkar ahead: Why his scary consistency takes him beyond greats

Virat Kohli went past 28,000 runs, and it isn’t just another milestone to file away. It is a reminder that modern ODI batting has one repeatable outlier: a player who treats a milestones like a standard outcome once he’s set. Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara. (AP)

It came in the India-New Zealand series opener at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium with India chasing 301 after New Zealand posted 300/8.

The unreal consistency of Virat Kohli The simplest way to measure Kohli’s consistency machine is to ask: how often does he convert an innings into a big one?

Going into this match, Virat Kohli had played 308 ODIs and batted 296 times. He already owned the all-time ODI hundreds record at 53, a mark he reached during the home ODI series against South Africa in December.

Before today: 53 hundreds in 296 innings - one hundred every 5.60 innings In a format where even legends are thrilled to reach a century every 8-10 innings over a long career, Kohli is sitting in the mid-5s, sustained over nearly 300 innings.

Why he’s different: Kohli's batting in ODIs Kohli’s century record is inflated by something ODIs constantly demand: finishing under pressure. He averages over 65 when batting second in ODIs, and an absurd near 90 average in successful cases.

Those are not just clutch; those are career-long patterns, evidence of a batter who understands the chase as a sequence of phases, not a single frantic act.

That is the big difference from many great ODI batters. Plenty could dominate when everything was set up. Kohli’s edge is that he keeps his batting solvable when the equation is changing - early wickets, spin in the middle, required rate creep, late dew, field spread, nerves tight.