Virat Kohli rated above Joe Root after Perth exploits as England batter's CV crucified: 'He's a rung below'

Virat Kohli produced a stellar performance in the second innings of the Perth Test, smashing an unbeaten century to end over a year-long wait for a three-figure mark in the longest format. The Indian batting stalwart had been struggling for form over the past few months, having scored only one fifty-plus score in five Tests. On Sunday, however, Kohli lived up to his dominant reputation Down Under, smashing his seventh Test century on Australian soil – the most by an Indian batter. Virat Kohli (L) has 7 Test centuries to his name in Australia. Root has none(AP/File)

Over the past few years, Kohli has had an inconsistent outing in Test cricket. Conversely, England's Joe Root stacked up his reputation as one of the most dangerous Test batters. Root averaged 56.25 in the longest format over the past 24 months, and continues to inch closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in the format. While Tendulkar finished his career at 15,921 runs, Root currently has 12,754 in 149 Tests.

Justifiably, Root is widely considered as one of the best Test batters; however, according to Australia's former batter Darren Lehmann, whether Root can be considered an “all-time great” is debatable.

“Joe Root is a great player, but is he an all-time great? He’s had four [three] goes in the Ashes, hasn’t made a hundred,” said Lehmann.

Root overages 39.68 in 14 Test matches Down Under, with a highest score of 89.

On being asked if he was in the same category as Smith and Kohli, Lehmann said, “Nope, a rung below for that reason. They’ve made runs all over the world in difficult conditions against different oppositions. And that’s the only thing stopping Joe Root. I think he’s a great player, but is he in that upper echelon?

“So, I don’t have him in that realm. I think you’ve got to make hundreds all around the world. Smith does, Williamson has, Kohli has, [Rohit] Sharma has - I mean they’re world-class players,” Lehmann said further.

Root does have four centuries against Australia at home, averaging 43.88 in England against the arch-rivals.

Much-needed return to run-scoring for Kohli

Virat Kohli will aim at keeping the momentum when India return to action in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. India don't feature regularly in the day-night Tests anymore, but Kohli did produce a solid innings the last time he played in one Down Under; he scored 74 before his innings was cut short by a run out.

India faced a disastrous second innings, as they were bowled out for just 36 in the second innings, thus conceding an eight-wicket loss.