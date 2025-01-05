Menu Explore
Virat Kohli receives massive retirement verdict from ‘sad’ Pat Cummins: ‘Bit of theatre, sometimes it can rile you up’

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 05, 2025 07:09 PM IST

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins lavished praise on Virat Kohli, and revealed that ‘it will be sad if it’s his last series’.

India crashed to a defeat against Australia in the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match, losing the series 1-3. India’s campaign was filled with drama in Australia, including the immediate retirement of R Ashwin after the third Test. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s form has also been a huge talking point for fans and former players.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, and India's Virat Kohli have a chat in between deliveries.(AP)
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, and India's Virat Kohli have a chat in between deliveries.(AP)

Rohit missed the first Test in Perth, which India won. After returning from paternity leave ahead of the second Test, it all went downhill for India. The India captain managed to score only 31 runs in five innings at 6.20, and opted out of the final Test. Kohli, on the other hand, got a ton in Perth, but failed to replicate that in other innings, ending with only 190 runs from five matches at an average of 23.75.

Also Read: Manjrekar sends clear message to Agarkar regarding Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: ‘How long to play, is upto selectors’

Pat Cummins pays tribute to Virat Kohli

Fans and former players have also called for the exclusion of Kohli and Rohit from the Indian Test team, with some also hinting that the latter could retire. Speaking after the fifth Test at the SCG, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins lavished praise on Kohli, and revealed that ‘it will be sad if it’s his last series’.

He said, “It’s always been a wonderful contest. More than just the runs that he scored, he brings a bit of theatre to the game which is sometimes good and sometimes it can rile you up as an opposition, which I’m sure is part of his plans.”

“Really enjoyed playing with him. You know, he’s been one of the star batters for the last decade or so. You know, if you get his wicket, it goes a long way to winning a game so yeah, it will be sad if it’s his last series,” he added.

The first and fifth Test saw Jasprit Bumrah perform as India’s standby captain, and the pacer was adjudged as the Player of the Series. His absence on Day 3 of the final Test proved to be pivotal as the other bowlers failed to capitalise on India’s comeback.

