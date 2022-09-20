Virat Kohli receives special gift from fan ahead of 1st T20I vs Australia in Mohali - Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 20, 2022 04:45 PM IST

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli received a special gift from a fan ahead of the 1st T20I between Team India and Australia in Mohali on Monday.

Kohli received a special gift from a fan ahead of the 1st T20I(Punjab Cricket Association)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

It goes without saying ace cricketer Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following in India. One of the most followed athletes across all social media platforms, former Indian skipper Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming white-ball series between Rohit Sharma-led Team India and Australia in Mohali. On the eve of the series opener, the batting icon received a special gift from a fan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

In a video shared by PCA Cricket Association on Instagram, the Kohli-starrer Team India can be seen entering the match venue ahead of the 1st T20I against the Finch-led side in Mohali. In the brief video, a fan approached Kohli, who was about to enter the match venue for training. While greeting the die-hard fan at the venue, Kohli received a special gift from the Team India aficionado. The female fan presented Kohli with a handmade painting of the batting icon.

On the work front, Kohli will be hoping to build on his form in the three-match T20I series between India and Australia. The batting icon ended his century drought in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan. The 33-year-old slammed his 71st international ton after a gap of 1,020 days in the international arena.

Kohli notched up two half-centuries in the continental tournament. The former Indian skipper also finished the Asia Cup tournament as India's leading run-getter. The batting maestro accumulated 276 runs in five matches for the record-time Asia Cup winners.

Kohli is eyeing Rahul Dravid's record in the three-match series against the T20I World Champions. Kohli can eclipse Dravid and become the second-highest run-getter for Team India in international cricket. The former Indian skipper needs to score 207 runs in the three-match series against Australia to achieve the sensational feat in international cricket.

