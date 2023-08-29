‘Didn’t understand the magnitude of winning the World Cup': Virat Kohli recalls ‘stuff of dreams’ in 2011

As Virat Kohli had rightly put it back in 2011, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar carried the burden of the nation for 21 years. One of the greatest batters in the history of the game, batting legend Tendulkar won the World Cup for the first time in 2011. India's second World Cup triumph in the traditional format was the crowning glory in Tendulkar’s illustrious career.

Kohli revealed that senior players were always under the pump at the 2011 World Cup(AP)

Destined for greatness, former India skipper, Kohli has an overflowing trophy cabinet as the talisman batter has won almost everything the world of international cricket has to offer. With India hosting the 50-over World Cup for the first time since its last title triumph in the same event, all eyes will be on run-machine Kohli, who is eyeing his second world title with Rohit Sharma's men. Often dubbed the successor of Tendulkar, Kohli completed 15 years in international cricket earlier this month.

'To win World Cup in Tendulkar's hometown was very special…'

Gearing up for the ICC World Cup 2023 at home, Kohli said that he still relishes playing under difficult situations even after spending 15 years in international cricket. Speaking at a promotional event in Bengaluru, Kohli said that winning the 2011 World Cup still remains his biggest achievement in world cricket.

“My career highlight is obviously winning the World Cup in 2011. I was 23 at the time, and I probably didn’t understand the magnitude of it. But now at 34, and has played many World Cups, which we haven’t been able to win, So, I understand the emotions of all the senior players (in 2011). All the more for Sachin Tendulkar, as it was his last World Cup. He had already played many World Cups by then and to win it in Mumbai, his hometown, was very special for him. I mean, it was stuff from dreams,” Kohli said.

‘Senior players were always under the pump’

Recalling India's successful campaign under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Kohli asserted that players were under the pump during the 2011 World Cup. Kohli had scored 282 runs in 9 matches for Team India at the 2011 World Cup. The Delhi batter was dismissed for 35 off 49 balls in the 2011 World Cup final that Team India won by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

"I remember the amount of pressure there was on all the players when we were travelling, Thankfully, there was no social media back then. It would have been a nightmare, honestly. But through the airports, it was always just one thing -- we need to win the Cup. The senior players were always under the pump and had to handle all that pressure. It was just brilliant. And that night (after the WC win) in itself was something magical," Kohli added.

