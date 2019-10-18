Virat Kohli reveals India’s road map for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia

cricket

With just one year remaining for ICC T20 World Cup, India skipper Virat Kohli revealed team’s road map leading up to the showpiece event in Australia. This will be the first time when Australia will host the T20 World Cup, with matches to be played in eight host cities and 13 venues around the country. Kohli, who will be vying to become just the second Indian captain to lift the prestigious title, is hopeful of taking a settled team to Australia.

“The T20 World Cup in 2020 is a big focus for us, and it’s important that we use the next 12 months to place ourselves in the best possible position to compete for another major ICC trophy,” Kohli was quoted as saying by ICC.

“Our players will be really motivated to take their opportunities when they get selected for T20I matches to put themselves forward for the T20 World Cup, as we want to have a settled team combination by the time we get to Australia.

“India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 when the format was new and the future a bit unknown. Since then, T20 cricket has truly come of age and it would be an honour to be the second Indian captain to lift the T20 World Cup trophy, and hopefully the third if the Indian women can win it earlier in 2020.

“We receive such incredible support when we play in Australia, with stadiums often packed with a sea of blue shirts. I hope to see more of that when we come back to Australia next year,” he added.

10 teams (Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies) have already qualified for the 16-team men’s tournament.

The remaining six places will be determined at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier event, which is scheduled to be played in UAE from October 18 to November 3.

