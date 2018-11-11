Virat Kohli reveals the main reason behind his prolific run with the bat

Indian captain Virat Kohli has pushed the bar as far as fitness is concerned in Indian cricket. From being a chubby young boy, to now one of the fittest athletes in the game, it has certainly been one impressive transformation.

“I will not say something which is inaccurate. I will not say that ‘I never thought that fitness will make me look good,’ because at some stage everyone thinks that way,” Kohli told India Today.

Kohli brought a concerted change to his lifestyle, his diet and training process and the way he has given up on his once staple diet is well documented. The captain himself has conceded he made it a point that fitness will be his goal if and that it will push his cricket to the next level.

“Eventually, you realise that it does so much good to you in terms of your mental state, in terms of how you feel and how much more you can do. It is not confined to just sport because even in a work scenario as well, if you are fit, you will be able to work more and achieve more. You will be able to be more productive because if you lack energy you will not be as productive as you should be,” Kohli added.

With focus and hard work, anything is possible. Keep working, keep believing. Have a super day everyone. 💪🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/x3a0ODbpeW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 15, 2018

After the initial struggles and effort, the Indian captain says that fitness and high-intensity training has become a part of his lifestyle.

“Now, I don’t do fitness to look good but to stay fit and obviously, I have professional requirements as well. But even after that (cricket), I don’t think it will change and will become a life style,” Kohli said.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 12:11 IST