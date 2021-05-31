Kohli, Pant, Bumrah begin training, sweat it out at gym ahead of England tour - WATCH

Virat Kohli-led Team India are currently under quarantine in Mumbai ahead of their departure to the UK for the Championship (WTC) final against Kane Williamson's New Zealand and a five-match Test series against England. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshewar Pujara, among others, are making their most of their time by hitting the gym to stay fit.

While numerous players have been posting pictures and clips of their workout on their social media handle to keep their fans updated with their daily schedule, the BCCI on Monday shared a clip of the team's gym session on Twitter.

The video begins with a slow-motion clip of Indian skipper Kohli entering the gym with an orange thera band and his fluids. He makes a "peace" gesture with his hands and then enters India's Test mainstay Pujara. He gave a thumbs-up before exiting the frame.

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah 3alked in next. He gave a fist bump to Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The video then showed Ajinkya Rahane on a treadmill followed by a slow-motion capture of Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara running on the treadmill.

The video ended with numerous quick cuts featuring players doing various exercises.

India will be next seen in action on June 18 in Southampton, the date of the commencement of the WTC final.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla