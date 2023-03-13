'Main hota toh out...': Virat Kohli roasts Nitin Menon during IND vs AUS 4th Test, umpire's reaction is priceless

After breaking his century drought in the series decider of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, former skipper Virat Kohli was keen on keeping the mood light during the 2nd innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. A livewire on the field, Kohli is someone who always wears his heart on his sleeve. On Day 5 of the 4th Test between the two top-ranked sides, Kohli was seen taking a sly dig at umpire Nitin Menon.

It all happened when Ravichandran Ashwin convinced skipper Rohit Sharma to go for a review against an on-song Travis Head, who was closing in on his half-century in the 35th over. After Rohit and Co. failed to overturn the umpire's decision, an animated Kohli poked fun at umpire Menon and joked that the ex-India skipper would have been given out if he was the batter.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's Team India set blockbuster date with Australia in ICC WTC final after New Zealand's thrilling win over SL

"Mai hota to out tha (Would have been out if I was the batter," Kohli told umpire Menon after the incident. Menon was smiles after Kohli tried to engage in fun banter with the umpire. Umpire Menon responded to Kohli's remark by raising his finger. The hilarious exchange between Menon and Kohli soon became the talk of the town on social media. Earlier in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy, umpire Menon was called out by netizens for being 'biased' towards Kohli.

Talking about the 4th Test match between India and Australia at Ahmedabad, batting icon Kohli ended his century drought in the longest and oldest format on Day 4 of the series decider. Scoring his first Test ton since November 2019, Kohli guided India to a massive 1st innings total against Steve Smith and Co. in the Ahmedabad Test match.

Kohli slammed his 28th Test century as his 186-run knock propelled India to 571 in 178.5 overs. Kohli completed his 75th international century in 241 balls. Kohli's crucial knock turned out to be the second-slowest century of his glorious Test career. The 34-year-old had notched up his slowest century (238 balls) against England in Nagpur in 2012.

Before Kohli smashed his 28th Test century in Ahmedabad, the former Indian skipper failed to score a ton in 41 consecutive innings. Kohli (8) is also joint-second on the list of batters with the most centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Batting icon Kohli is only behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who registered 9 centuries against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

