Rohit Sharma's Team India set blockbuster date with Australia in ICC WTC final after New Zealand's thrilling win over SL

Kane Williamson's match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test has paved the way for Rohit Sharma and Co. to secure India's berth for the final of the ICC World Test Championship on Monday. Runners-up in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship, Team India punched their tickets for the summit clash of the showpiece event after Sri Lanka failed to secure a win over the Black Caps in the 1st Test of the two-game series.

Dimuth Karunaratne's Sri Lankan side had an outside chance of making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship. The visitors in New Zealand were tasked to hand the Kiwis a 2-0 series defeat to seal the final spot at the Test Championship final. Even though rain gods made their presence felt at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Kane Williamson-inspired New Zealand managed to defeat Sri Lanka in a final-over thriller. With the win, the Kiwis have thwarted Sri Lanka's late bid to enter the final.

A defeat in the rain-marred contest reduced Sri Lanka's best possible percentage finish in the World Test Championship standings to 56%. Despite losing the 3rd Test, India had a better worst possible percentage finish (57%) than Sri Lanka. Thus, India eclipsed Sri Lanka to set a date with Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Even if Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in the 2nd Test and India suffer a defeat in the 4th Test, Rohit and Co. would have still made it to the final of the Test Championship.

Warming up for the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship final, Rohit and Co. recorded two wins over finalists Australia in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy before booking their place in the final. India hammered Pat Cunmins' Australia by innings and 132 runs in the Nagpur Test. The Ravindra Jadeja-inspired side then outclassed Australia by 6 wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Crossing swords in the series decider of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit's Team India posted a massive total of 571 in the 1st innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Regaining top form ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final, former Indian skipper Kohli ended his century drought in the longest format of the game on Sunday.

Top-scoring for India in the 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Kohli played a majestic knock of 186 off 364 balls. Kohli's 8th century against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gave India an edge over the Baggy Greens in the 4th Test. While Kohli returned to scoring ways, Indian opener Shubman Gill repaid selectors' faith by playing a sizzling knock of 128 off 235 balls in the same encounter.

The final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 will be contested at The Oval in June. The top two ranked teams in the ICC rankings, India and Australia will headline the summit clash in London from 7 to 11 June. The World Test Championship will also have a reserve day in place (12 June). Under the leadership of Kohli, Team India suffered an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship at Southampton in 2021.

