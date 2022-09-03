Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli eyes unique century record in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash, set to join Rohit Sharma in special club

Virat Kohli eyes unique century record in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash, set to join Rohit Sharma in special club

cricket
Published on Sep 03, 2022 07:38 PM IST

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is all set to join Rohit Sharma in a special club as the defending champions eye a second win over Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli scored 59 off 44 balls against Hong Kong(REUTERS)
Kohli scored 59 off 44 balls against Hong Kong(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

After returning to scoring ways in India's Asia Cup 2022 opener against arch-rivals Pakistan, former skipper Virat Kohli is all set to achieve another massive feat when the Asian giants resume their rivalry on Sunday. Kohli managed to match India captain Rohit Sharma's record of most 50-plus scores in their previous fixture against Hong Kong. The 32-year-old scored 59 runs off 44 balls in an innings which played a key role in India's 40-run win over the Nizakat Khan-led side at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli will now aim to join veteran Indian opener Rohit in another elite list during the match against Pakistan. He is just three sixes away from joining Rohit in the list of players with 100 T20I sixes. Kohli will become the second Indian batter to complete a century of sixes in the shortest format of the game. Joining the likes of David Warner, Chris Gayle and Eoin Morgan, Kohli will become the 10th player in the history of the shortest format of the game to smash 100 sixes.

ALSO READ | 'Who gave you the name 'Professor'? Shame on you': Hafeez mercilessly slammed for 'India laadla of world cricket' remark

The former India captain has smoked 97 sixes in 101 matches for India. Rohit, on the other hand, has fired 165 sixes in 134 matches. Nicknamed the Hitman, Rohit is only behind New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who has hit 172 sixes in 121 matches for the Black Caps.

Kohli is heading into the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan after scoring 59 off 44 balls against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup. He put up a 98-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav which came in just 42 balls, which eventually powered India to a comfortable win over Hong Kong in Dubai. Rohit's team will meet Babar Azam's Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India had outclassed Pakistan by 5 wickets at the same venue earlier in the tournament.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out