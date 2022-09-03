Virat Kohli eyes unique century record in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash, set to join Rohit Sharma in special club

After returning to scoring ways in India's Asia Cup 2022 opener against arch-rivals Pakistan, former skipper Virat Kohli is all set to achieve another massive feat when the Asian giants resume their rivalry on Sunday. Kohli managed to match India captain Rohit Sharma's record of most 50-plus scores in their previous fixture against Hong Kong. The 32-year-old scored 59 runs off 44 balls in an innings which played a key role in India's 40-run win over the Nizakat Khan-led side at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli will now aim to join veteran Indian opener Rohit in another elite list during the match against Pakistan. He is just three sixes away from joining Rohit in the list of players with 100 T20I sixes. Kohli will become the second Indian batter to complete a century of sixes in the shortest format of the game. Joining the likes of David Warner, Chris Gayle and Eoin Morgan, Kohli will become the 10th player in the history of the shortest format of the game to smash 100 sixes.

ALSO READ | 'Who gave you the name 'Professor'? Shame on you': Hafeez mercilessly slammed for 'India laadla of world cricket' remark

The former India captain has smoked 97 sixes in 101 matches for India. Rohit, on the other hand, has fired 165 sixes in 134 matches. Nicknamed the Hitman, Rohit is only behind New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who has hit 172 sixes in 121 matches for the Black Caps.

Kohli is heading into the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan after scoring 59 off 44 balls against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup. He put up a 98-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav which came in just 42 balls, which eventually powered India to a comfortable win over Hong Kong in Dubai. Rohit's team will meet Babar Azam's Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India had outclassed Pakistan by 5 wickets at the same venue earlier in the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON