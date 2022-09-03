'Who gave you the name 'Professor'? Shame on you': Hafeez mercilessly slammed for 'India laadla of world cricket' remark

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez on Friday made yet another shocking statement during his recent discussion during the Asia Cup 2022 tournament where he opined that the wealth of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the reason why the Indian cricket team receives a favourable treatment from other members of world cricket. And the opinion did not go down well with fans on Twitter as they mercilessly slammed the veteran Pakistan cricketer for his remark.

During his discussion on PTV Sports ahead of India's match against Pakistan in the Super Four of the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE, Hafeez said that, "I don't know a lot, but I definitely know that in our society, whoever is the earner is loved by everyone, is the most laadla (pampered), gets the most kisses from everyone."

"India is a revenue-making country. So even in bilateral series across the world, where they get sponsorship, they get a jackpot, it's hard to deny these things," Hafeez added.

The anchor, in a bid to clarify Hafeez's remark, questioned the veteran all-rounder if he meant calling India "laadlas" Because of their present domination in world cricket across formats or because they make more money. With the wry smile, Hafeez replied pointing out the second reason.

The statement did not go down well with fans on Twitter and here is how they reacted...

Earlier on Thursday, Hafeez had angered Indian cricket fans with his statement on Rohit Sharma and his captaincy during Asia Cup.

"You see Rohit Sharma's expression after winning the match. This expression happened after India won by 40 runs. I had talked about Rohit Sharma's body language, when he came out to toss, he looked weak, he seemed afraid, and confused. I am not being able to see Rohit Sharma, whom I have observed during matches playing incredible innings. I think captaincy is putting a lot of pressure on Rohit. He is facing a lot of difficulties," he had said.

