Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's last dance and push for transition: Expectations from Indian cricket in 2025

The year 2024 proved fruitful for Indian cricket, as the men's team lifted the T20 World Cup trophy after a long wait since 2007. But 2025 awaits some tough challenges for the Men in Blue across formats, with the Champions Trophy – and if all goes well, even the World Test Championship final – up for grabs. At the same time, the team might also enter a big transitional phase as senior players' form starts to fade. The women's team will also be under immense pressure to end the ICC title drought under Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy as India will host the ODI World Cup next year. Here is what to look forward to from Indian cricket in 2025:(AP, AFP and ANI Images)

The first challenge for India will be the Champions Trophy, which could be the swansong for a couple of senior Indian stars if things don't fare as per plan. After the 2023 ODI World Cup final heartbreak, Rohit Sharma will have a shot at another ICC ODI trophy and will try his best to lift it once again after 11 years when he held it as a player under MS Dhoni's leadership. India will play all their matches in Dubai as PCB has accepted the hybrid model, and are placed alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in the group. However, when India last played an ICC event in the UAE, things didn't go well, incidentally losing to Pakistan and New Zealand to suffer an early group-stage exit in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

It is one title that India desperately wants to be associated with, but one that's also eluded the last two occasions. The last two times, India qualified without much difficulty but in 2025, they have to rely heavily on the result of the Sri Lanka vs Australia Tests, even if they win the last match in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Boxing Day Test defeat has made things worse for India to make a hat-trick of WTC finals. They have to win the Sydney Test at any cost, and even if they manage to do that, India will only reach 55.26 percentage points, still behind Australia's 57.84. Rohit Sharma and Co. would then rely on Sri Lanka to outclass Australia 2-0 in their home series.

Final dance for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

India's journey in Test cricket during 2024 was a tale of highs and lows. The year began with a hard-fought draw in a Test series against South Africa away from home, followed by a dominant 4-1 victory over England on home soil. However, the momentum came to a screeching halt when New Zealand toured India and stunned the hosts with a historic 3-0 whitewash. The defeat marked a significant turning point, as senior stalwarts – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja – failed to meet expectations. These players, who had been the backbone of India's success over the past decade, faced mounting criticism, with calls for the BCCI to usher in a new era by introducing fresh talent.

The transition began last week when Ashwin shocked fans by announcing his retirement from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While this decision caught many off guard, it was seen as a harbinger of more high-profile retirements to come. Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja had already stepped away from T20Is after their triumphant World Cup campaign, but their dwindling red-ball performances have put their Test futures under intense scrutiny.

Rohit, the Indian skipper, endured a disappointing year, scoring just 619 runs at an average of just 24.76. Although he managed two centuries against England, Rohit's struggles against quality pace attacks, particularly during the series against New Zealand and Australia, raised serious questions about his ability to lead from the front in Tests. Kohli’s decline in red-ball cricket was even more glaring. The batting maestro could muster only 417 runs in 2024, averaging a mere 24.52. His persistent vulnerability outside the off-stump – frequently edging deliveries to the slip cordon or wicketkeeper – proved to be his undoing, especially during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This technical flaw, which has plagued him for the past four years, has now become a major concern for Team India, leaving the management and fans alike wondering if he can rediscover his once-dominant form.

As India navigate this challenging phase, the team faces the daunting task of balancing respect for its ageing legends with the urgency of building a squad capable of sustained success in the future.

Is Jasprit Bumrah ready for Test captaincy?

Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as the best all-format pacer in the world, delivered a masterclass in leadership during the first Test against Australia in Perth. The 31-year-old shouldered the responsibility of captaincy with poise, leading from the front with a sensational bowling performance across both innings. His efforts were instrumental in India's triumph on a challenging surface, helping the team secure a 1-0 lead in the series. Following this success, Bumrah handed the reins back to Rohit, who returned to captain the side from the second Test onward.

Despite his brief stint as captain, Bumrah's performance sparked widespread calls from former cricketers for him to take over the role permanently in Test cricket. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faces a complex decision. Bumrah’s history of injuries is a significant concern, and managing his workload is crucial to prolonging his career. This careful management often necessitates his absence from some home Test matches, which could disrupt continuity in the leadership structure.

While Bumrah’s leadership potential is undeniable, the selectors must weigh these challenges before entrusting him with the full-time captaincy. Balancing his pivotal role as a bowler with the demands of captaincy will require a thoughtful and strategic approach.

Who will be India's next ODI captain?

With the 2027 ODI World Cup just over two years away, the selectors face a critical decision about who will lead the team in South Africa. Rohit’s advancing age raises doubts about his availability for the next World Cup, with many speculating that the upcoming Champions Trophy could mark his final stint as captain.

In India’s most recent ODI series, Shubman Gill was named vice-captain, positioning him as a potential successor. The young prodigy, often hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, has shown flashes of brilliance. However, his leadership credentials remain under scrutiny after an underwhelming debut season as captain of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Another strong contender is Shreyas Iyer, who has demonstrated significant leadership success in domestic cricket. His tactical acumen and composure make him a viable option, but his place in the squad hinges on his batting performances. To solidify his claim, Iyer will need to deliver consistent runs during the Champions Trophy. With a big transition due, the selectors must carefully evaluate these options to ensure the team is in capable hands for the next chapter of its ODI journey.

Transition phase in T20Is

India have embraced a new era in T20 cricket following the retirements of Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Jadeja after their triumphant T20 World Cup campaign. Suryakumar Yadav was chosen as Rohit’s successor, edging out Hardik Pandya for the captaincy. So far, the dynamic batter has justified the selectors' faith, leading the team to impressive series victories against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

Under Surya’s leadership, the team has thrived, with emerging talents like Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Nitish Kumar Reddy making significant strides alongside established players such as Rinku Singh and Hardik. This blend of youth and experience has brought a refreshing energy to the squad.

The bowling department also looks formidable, featuring a well-rounded mix of seasoned campaigners and rising stars. With the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah, and other promising talents, India’s bowling attack appears well-equipped to tackle challenges on any surface.

What next for Gautam Gambhir?

Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as head coach hasn't begun as expected. While India secured a T20I series victory over Sri Lanka, the 0-2 loss in the ODI series that followed left a sour taste. His Test coaching journey started promisingly with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh, but things took a sharp downturn during the 0-3 series defeat to New Zealand. The Indian batters struggled against spin, raising questions about their preparation and Gambhir’s coaching strategies, which drew significant criticism.

The pressure on Gambhir has only intensified during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A loss in the BGT would mark back-to-back series defeats, potentially prompting the BCCI to explore the idea of split coaching for red-ball and white-ball formats.

For Gambhir, the SCG Test is not just about salvaging the series but also about solidifying his position as a leader capable of navigating India through the challenges of Test cricket.

Time for Harmanpreet Kaur to end ICC title drought

The Women in Blue endured a disappointing 2024, crashing out in the group stage of the T20 World Cup despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites. Even with the advent of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the Indian team seemed unprepared for the challenges posed by the UAE’s conditions, which were strikingly similar to Indian pitches.

Harmanpreet Kaur, however, will have another opportunity to lead her team to an ICC title when India hosts the ODI World Cup. Key players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma – who have consistently delivered in bilateral series – must step up and replicate their stellar performances on the grand stage.

With the home advantage and a talented squad, India will aim to turn the page on their T20 World Cup disappointment and make a strong statement in the ODI World Cup.