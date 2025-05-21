Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive message from ex-batting coach over Test retirements: 'I'd love for them to carry on'

Former batting coach Vikram Rathour believes India’s young Test side will face a stern examination during its upcoming five-match series in England, especially in the absence of three iconic players who have recently stepped away from the longest format. With Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli all calling time on their Test careers in quick succession, the baton has been firmly passed to a younger core led by the likely new captain, Shubman Gill. The fresh World Test Championship cycle begins with the first Test at Leeds on June 20. Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma during Test series against Australia(AFP)

"It's going to be a tough tour. It's not going to be an easy tour because the seniors have retired a lot. So, the young team is leaving. There could be a new captain. So, all these things will add a little bit of pressure," Rathour said after Rajasthan Royals’ win over Chennai Super Kings.

Rathour, who worked closely with all three senior players during his time in the Indian setup, admitted he would have liked to see them continue a little longer, but emphasised that their personal decision must be honoured.

"All three of them were phenomenal cricketers who retired. So, I would have loved for them to carry on. But it's, again, a very, very personal decision. I'm close to all three of them," he said.

"So, you know, I would have, as I said, I would have loved to see them play more. But, again, it's a very, very personal decision, I think. And if they've taken this decision, we should respect that."

Transition period

India endured a tough time during their last Test season, losing two of their three Test series, including one at home against New Zealand. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia marked the final Test appearances of all three seniors; while Ashwin retired mid-way through the series, both Rohit and Kohli retired from the format earlier this month.

India now face a significant transition in the toughest of conditions. But Rathour sees it as a potential breakout moment for some of the emerging players.

"It's an opportunity to showcase your talent and your ability," he added.