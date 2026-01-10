Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma reunion in the nets sets the tone as India set to take on New Zealand in Vadodara

The BCCI’s latest training clip did what only Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can still do in tandem: hijack the cricket conversation. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batting together in the nets (BCCI X)

In a short video posted of India’s ODI series opener against New Zealand, the two senior batters were shown batting in the nets in the same session - a “RoKo reloaded” moment that instantly lit up social media and reignited the familiar soundtrack “one last run” for India’s most bankable ODI pairing.

Notably, this wasn’t a random montage. India begin a three-match ODI series against New Zealand on January 11 in Vadodara, with the first game scheduled at the BCA stadium, Kotambi. The series then moves to Rajkot on January 14 and concludes in Indore on January 18, giving both sides a brisk, high-intensity three-game stretch.

The BCCI clip keeps it simple: Kohli timing off-drives and working through his range, Rohit rolling his wrists through leg-side strokes. Two icons, doing the basics, reminding everyone that they are back.