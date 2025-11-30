Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma surpass Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar to become India's most enduring pair

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli walked out in Ranchi on Sunday carrying more than just India’s hopes in a must-watch ODI. With their names on the name sheet, the two veterans quietly nudged past one of Indian cricket’s most romantic numbers: Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid’s 391 games together across formats. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa.(PTI)

That appearance took Rohit-Kohli to 392 international matches together, making them India’s most enduring pair ever, and sliding a new bookmark into the story of this era.

From Dravid-Sachin to Ro-Ko

For years, Tendulkar-Dravid felt untouchable as a longevity statistic. They straddle formats and eras, playing 146 Tests and 245 ODIs together for India. That record now sits second on the Indian list behind Rohit-Kohli’s 392, built in a very different cricket economy.

The Ro-Ko split tells its own story: 60 Tests, 226 ODIs and 106 T20Is together. They started as white-ball hopefuls in a dressing room run by MS Dhoni and then became the axis of India’s batting in all three formats. Between them, they have opened together, anchored tricky chases, and fronted India’s most ambitious Test cycle at home and away.

Where Ro-Ko with in the world game

Most matches by a pair together for India.(HT)

Globally, the duo are still chasing a distinctly Sri Lankan summit. Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara hold the all-time record with a scarcely believable 550 international matches together, followed by Jayawardene - Tillakaratne Dilshan (426), Sangakkara-Dilshan (418), Sanath Jayasuriya-Muttiah Muralitharan (408) and Jacques Kallis - Mark Boucher (407). Rohit-Kohli’s 392 slots them sixth on this global list, and first among Indians.

The timing of the landmark adds a layer of tension. Both Rohit and Virat Kohli have stepped away from T20Is and Tests, with their futures in ODIs increasingly framed around the 2027 World Cup. If they stay fit, selected and motivated long enough to push this into the 400s, it will be less about numbers and more about symbolism: two batters who defined India’s post-Tendulkar era’s batting stretching their partnership into one last World Cup cycle.

For now, 392 is a simple statement: for an entire generation of fans, India has meant seeing Rohit and Kohli on the same team sheet. And in Ranchi, that feeling quietly became a record.