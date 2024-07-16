Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma yet to revert as Gautam Gambhir makes special request for Sri Lanka ODI series: Report

Following a T20 World Cup title haul, India have set their eyes on the Champions Trophy next year in February. The team will play just six ODI matches, stretched across two series, in the build-up to the ICC tournament. The first contest will be in Sri Lanka, between 3 and 7 August, while the other will be at home against England in the first week of February 2025. Gautam Gambhir wants Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play in Sri Lanka ODI series

Earlier this month, news agency PTI reported that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will likely skip the ODI series, having requested a longer break after the gruelling last three months, including the 2024 IPL season.

"Both are automatic choices in ODI set up, and the three 50-over games against England before the Champions Trophy is good enough practice for them. For next few months, they both will prioritise Tests and India will play 10 of them between September to January," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity, with the report further adding that the selectors are on board with the decision.

However, newly-appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose first assignment will be the tour of Sri Lanka, which also comprises a three-match T20I series, wants Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah to be part of the ODI series. With the BCCI slated to announce the squad for the two series this week, Indian Express reported that Gambhir has made a request to the trio, although they are yet to revert as the players are currently on a break and travelling with their families abroad.

It only seems logical for Gambhir to make a request given that India will play only a handful of games before the Champions Trophy and the Sri Lanka series will be their only assignment in the format this year. Gambhir would, hence, want to get the best perspective early on in his tenure in preparation for the ICC tournament.

Meanwhile, the newspaper also reported that Hardik Pandya will also not be part of the ODI series for personal reasons. This implies that KL Rahul will likely take up the captaincy duty for the 50-over matches.