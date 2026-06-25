Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup doubts shut down by ex-IND star's emphatic ‘guarantee’: ‘Approach has changed’

Speculation continues to surround Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's chances of featuring at the 2027 ODI World Cup, but several former cricketers remain confident that the experienced duo can still play a key role, especially in the challenging conditions expected in South Africa. Both batters were among India's standout performers during the 2023 World Cup, leading the team's charge to the final with a series of influential displays. However, the campaign ended in heartbreak as India fell short in the title clash despite dominating much of the tournament. Ashwin backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup. (PTI Images)

Since then, Rohit and Kohli have repeatedly spoken about their ambition to compete for another World Cup crown, keeping alive hopes of one final shot at the trophy in 2027. While Kohli already has a World Cup winners' medal from India's triumph in 2011, when he was one of the youngest members of the squad, Rohit narrowly missed selection for that tournament and is still chasing his first ODI World Cup title as a player.

Mohammad Kaif left little room for doubt when discussing the futures of India's senior batters, insisting that both Rohit and Kohli remain capable of leading the team into the next World Cup.

“I will take the guarantee of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rohit is working on his fitness, he will push himself and somehow manage to play. Injury happens to everyone, even to youngsters. He has that passion, the temperament is seen in his batting. His batting as a captain and as a player is very different. The approach has changed. He is not pouncing on every ball," Kaif was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

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Kohli appears to be better placed in the race for the 2027 World Cup, having continued to excel in the ODI format while also producing consistent performances in the IPL. His sustained run of form has underlined his importance to the Indian setup and strengthened the argument for his inclusion in another World Cup campaign. Rohit, on the other hand, faces a more uncertain path. While his experience, leadership and match-winning pedigree remain invaluable, he will need to maintain strong performances over the coming months to cement his place in India's plans and secure a spot in the squad for the next global tournament.

Kaif makes bold prediction The former cricketer also believes India will retain the core of the side that reached the 2023 World Cup final, arguing that many of the team's biggest stars still have several years left at the highest level.

“I feel that the playing 11 for the 2027 World Cup, it will be almost the same team that played in 2023. The majority of the players will be the same. You will have Bumrah, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Kuldeep, all these. So there are good chances. India will be the favourites with Bumrah, Kohli, Gill, even Hardik will be back. These are big names. The opposition will have to play their best cricket against India to beat them," he stated.