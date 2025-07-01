Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's next India appearance post Test exit could get postponed as BCCI awaits government approval

Following their exit from T20I cricket last year and the sudden retirement from Test cricket in May, world cricket has been waiting for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's next appearance in the India jersey. While the day of return was slated to be in August, with the Men in Blue set to begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup with the tour of Bangladesh, the BCCI has yet to confirm their participation. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025(PTI)

In April this year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the schedule for India's tour, featuring a three-match ODI series on August 17, 20, and 23, followed by T20Is on August 26, 29, and 31, with matches set to be held in Mirpur and Chattogram. However, BCB president Aminul Islam revealed on Monday that the BCCI has yet to officially confirm the tour, as it is still awaiting government clearance.

"I have already spoken to the BCCI. The discussions have been positive," said Aminul after the 19th board meeting held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday. "We are hopeful. The tour is scheduled [for next month], but they are awaiting some government approvals."

If BCCI fails to get clearance from the Indian government, Rohit and Kohli's return in Indian colours will be delayed until the tour of Australia in October, when the visitors will play three ODIs. The tour will begin on October 19.

As previously confirmed by the Indian board, Rohit will remain the captain in the format, implying that for the first time, the national team will have three different captains for each format.

Cricket Australia will likely celebrate Kohli and Rohit during the tour, which they reckon might be their final tour Down Under as professional cricketers.

BCB, however, remains optimistic about India's tour, having received a positive response from the BCCI. However, India will play Bangladesh in the next available window if the tour gets cancelled.

"The talks are ongoing. If for any reason they can't come in August, they will tour in the next window. We are still optimistic about this schedule. All I can say is that the BCCI has been professional and cooperative," Aminul said.