Virat Kohli’s 2462-day streak ends in Raipur as script flips on rare off-night for India in 2nd South Africa ODI

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur witnessed a rare sight on Wednesday night at the conclusion of the second ODI between India and South Africa. While Virat Kohli’s century, a second consecutive triple-figure score in the ongoing series, kept fans entertained, witnessing India lose in last-over drama was a first in almost six years. India lost the 2nd South Africa ODI by 4 wickets(PTI)

Kohli thrilled the Raipur crowd with a 93-ball 102—his maiden century at the venue—with seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of over 109. It was his 53rd ODI century, his 84th international ton overall, and the 11th instance of scoring hundreds in two (or more) consecutive ODI innings. With this seventh ODI century against South Africa, Kohli became the only batter in history to have seven or more centuries against four different opponents (10 vs SL, 9 vs WI, 8 vs AUS, 7 vs SA).

Alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kohli put on a 195-run partnership for the third wicket, helping India set a target of 359. However, Aiden Markram’s 98-ball 110, supported by calculated half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, saw South Africa chase down the target—the joint-highest successful chase against India in ODIs—with four balls to spare.

India’s defeat marked the first time in 2,462 days that the team lost an ODI in which Kohli scored a century. The last instance was on March 8, 2019, against Australia in Ranchi, when India fell 32 runs short despite Kohli’s 123 off 95 balls. It was also the first time in eight years that India lost a match defending a total after Kohli scored a century—the previous instance being at the Wankhede Stadium in October 2017 against New Zealand.

Overall, Kohli now has eight ODI centuries in losing causes, four of which came when India batted first.

In 2025, Kohli has been in outstanding form, amassing 586 runs in 12 innings at an average of 58.60 with a strike rate of 92.72, including three centuries and three fifties. His 135-run effort last week lifted him to fourth in the ICC ODI rankings, just 32 points behind top-placed Rohit Sharma.