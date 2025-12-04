‘Without Virat Kohli, cricket is nothing’: India legend's 53rd century fails to win the match but rules hearts

Virat Kohli’s remarkable run of form sparked a wave of admiration across the Indian cricketing fraternity on Wednesday after the star batter brought up his 53rd ODI century — his second in as many matches — against South Africa in Raipur. The 35-year-old followed up his fiery 135 in Ranchi with a controlled 93-ball 102, anchoring India’s strong total with trademark precision, intensity and flawless judgement between the wickets. India's Virat Kohli during the second ODI against South Africa(PTI)

Social media lit up instantly, with former cricketers, commentators and teammates celebrating yet another masterclass from the modern great. Among the many tributes, it was former India batter Mohammad Kaif’s emphatic message that stood out. Calling Kohli’s innings “pure vintage”, Kaif declared on X that “Without Kohli cricket is nothing… pure vintage!” — a reflection of Kohli’s enduring aura and the sense that his centuries continue to be essential viewing for fans and former players alike.

Virender Sehwag, in his typical effervescent style, praised Kohli’s insatiable appetite for big scores. “Virat Kohli ko 100 ka nasha hi alag hai… Back-to-back 100s for the King. 53rd ODI hundred. Virat hai toh mumkin hai,” he posted, adding a nod to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century as well.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan also marvelled at Kohli’s dominance in all conditions and moods. “On Sunday king plays for sure but on weekdays he plays with your plans. Brilliant 100 by Virat Kohli,” he wrote.

Aakash Chopra underlined the ruthlessness of Kohli’s current touch, saying, “Back-to-back centuries. Beast mode activated #Kohli #IndvSA.”

Even India women’s team opener and recent World Cup winner Pratika Rawal joined the chorus, posting: “Form is temporary. Kohli is forever.”

Kohli’s numbers against South Africa only reinforced the praise. With 1,741 runs in 33 ODIs at an average of 69.64 — including seven centuries — he now holds the record for the most ODI hundreds against the Proteas. His latest ton also marked the 11th instance of Kohli scoring centuries in consecutive ODI innings, far ahead of AB de Villiers’ six.

In Raipur, Kohli’s 195-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad (105) rescued India from early setbacks and paved the way for KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to finish strongly. The milestone also brought Kohli within 90 runs of entering the exclusive 28,000-run club alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Kohli and Gaikwad's centuries, however, were not enough to give India the series-clinching win. Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, and Dewald Brevis came to the party to give South Africa a four-wicket win after chasing down their highest ODI total away from home.