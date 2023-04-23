Virat Kohli's alarming 'triple golden duck' stat leaves RCB fans with bizarre 'April 23' scare

Royal Challengers Bangalore's stand-in captain Virat Kohli endured a forgettable outing against Rajasthan Royals, as the star batter was dismissed on a first-ball duck. The RCB star lost the toss as Sanju Samson – the RR skipper – invited the hosts to bat in Bengaluru; however, Kohli, who faced the first delivery of the match, was completely outfoxed by left-arm pacer Trent Boult as he was dismissed leg-before. Virat Kohli (L) is dismissed by Trent Boult(PTI)

It was a repeat of Kohli's dismissal in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against Boult – barring probably lesser swing on offer – as Kohli was dismissed on a golden duck. It was a trademark in-swinger from Boult and Kohli tried to play it across but completely misses the line. The ball rapped the pads and umpire Michael Gough had no hesitation in raising his finger. It was so plumb Kohli didn't even look at his opening partner Faf du Plessis, as he walked off towards the dugout.

Incidentally, a rather interesting stat went viral on social media soon after Kohli was dismissed on a first-ball duck against RR. In his past three games for the RCB on April 23, Kohli has been stunningly dismissed on a golden duck. In 2017, Kohli was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile against Kolkata Knight Riders on his first ball; last year, Marco Jansen of the Sunrisers Hyderabad had dismissed him on a duck.

The fans also had a message for RCB regarding the date:

Kohli has had a better start to the 2023 Indian Premier League than in the previous edition, however. The 34-year-old Indian batter has already scored 279 runs off the first seven matches of the season; in the previous edition, Kohli endured a poor outing, scoring only 341 in 16 games.

The batter is only 97 runs away from becoming the first player in the history of the tournament to reach 7000-run mark. With 6903 runs to his name, Kohli is already at the top in the list of the highest run-scorers in the tournament.

